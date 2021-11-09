LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s rising star Kerr Smith suffered a harsh lesson at Hearts but setback could be invaluable for the young Tannadice talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s rising star Kerr Smith suffered a harsh lesson at Hearts but setback could be invaluable for the young Tannadice talent

By Lee Wilkie
November 9 2021, 9.00am Updated: November 9 2021, 12.56pm
Lee Wilkie and Dundee United's Kerr Smith.

Saturday was a sore one for Dundee United, losing 5-2 at Hearts.

And it was unlike them considering how strong their defence has been for a good while now.

Considering their league position and the way they have gone about things this season, it’s not a time to worry about things too much.

No doubt, Tam Courts will be planning to use the international break to work on what went wrong at Tynecastle.

Defenders learn the hard way

The second half, though, showed just how big a loss Charlie Mulgrew is to the side.

That’s not having a go at young Kerr Smith who came on for him, mind you.

Hearts celebrate at Tynecastle.

United have an extremely talented player on their hands in Smith.

Though it won’t have felt like it to the youngster on Saturday, those sorts of games are invaluable for a young defender.

It sounds silly that a 5-2 loss can be anything but a negative but, believe me, it can be the best thing to happen to a defender in the long-term.

Strikers and midfielders learn on the ball, missing shots or passes.

Defenders unfortunately learn the hard way – mistakes lead to goals.

You find out when not to step out, when to play safe and what happens when you give the ball away.

That happened for the final goal on Saturday.

But Smith will learn a lot about himself and how he reacts to setbacks.

There’s no point every game going perfectly for a young defender – you learn most from your mistakes.

The player will realise that himself.

Club protection

He has good people around him as well who will keep his head straight.

He’s had to deal with a lot already for such a young man.

There has been all sorts of speculation over big teams interested.

He’s been linked with a whole host of big clubs – Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton, Southampton.

Kerr Smith

You have to deal with that and try to ignore it. He seems to have a real confidence around him and he has taken all of that in his stride.

But Dundee United need to make sure they are managing him, too.

Protect him at times and help the player handle the situation.

A big thing is also keeping him informed so he’s not hearing about anything through the papers rather than the club, that’s key.

Kick up the backside

Though it hurt at the weekend, young Kerr will take so much from that game at Tynecastle.

The whole squad – and the manager – have to learn from it as well, though.

There is a lot going right at Tannadice, they can’t let one negative result get in the way of what has been a successful season so far.

Hearts star Ben Woodburn put his side ahead against Dundee United

Courts will have a determination to come back after the international break as a better Dundee United.

And maybe the defeat came at a good time – sometimes a team needs a good kick up the backside every now and then.

A wee reality check from time to time keeps everyone on their toes.

 

