EXCLUSIVE: Max Biamou ready to make Dundee United impact and insists ‘I’m not here to stay on the bench’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Max Biamou is ready to make an impact at Dundee United – as he targets a starting slot with the Tannadice side.

The French striker has been used sparingly by United boss Tam Courts as he builds up his match fitness following his summer release from English side Coventry City.

He has played a total of just 55 minutes for United in three substitute appearances since moving there last month.

But Biamou, who turns 31 on Saturday, believes he can make his mark after the international break.

“Everyone knows I haven’t played for a long time,” Biamou told Courier Sport. “I only came to the club a month ago.

“That’s not enough time to show my level but I’m looking forward to getting the chance. It’s time for me to show the fans what I can do.

“I believe I am good player who can play for this great club.

“I never came here to sit on the bench and while I didn’t get a pre-season with a club I worked on my own.

🗣 "When you are a player the most important thing is to feel at home first and comfortable where you go and I feel that here." 📺 Hear from striker Max Biamou for the first time since joining Dundee United. – https://t.co/9BOPGoSIKb#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/9sAgNCLFA8 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 6, 2021

“But I also have to trust in the manager. He may feel I’m not ready yet or didn’t want to change the team. It has been doing well and I accept that.

“I have no problem at all but it’s down to me to give 100 per cent in every training session.

“That way I can show I’m here, I want to play and I’m not here just to stay on the bench.”

Max Biamou: We owe our fans a result

Meanwhile, Biamou is determined to repay United’s loyal fans for their backing this season.

United sold out their 1300 allocation for the trip to Hearts in record time.

And they are expected to be backed in numbers when Aberdeen travel to Tannadice on November 20th.

“The Dundee United fans have been great,” said Biamou. “There were a lot of them at Tynecastle and they always stick with us.

“We came back into the game twice and both times it was as much down to our quality as the fans pushing us on.

“But the reality is Hearts were better and we have to work to give our fans something back.

“It has still been a special start to the season and bounce back quickly.”