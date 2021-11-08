Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Max Biamou ready to make Dundee United impact and insists ‘I’m not here to stay on the bench’

By Ewan Smith
November 8 2021, 1.11pm
Max Biamou is determined to force his way into the Dundee United team
Max Biamou is determined to force his way into the Dundee United team

Max Biamou is ready to make an impact at Dundee United – as he targets a starting slot with the Tannadice side.

The French striker has been used sparingly by United boss Tam Courts as he builds up his match fitness following his summer release from English side Coventry City.

He has played a total of just 55 minutes for United in three substitute appearances since moving there last month.

But Biamou, who turns 31 on Saturday, believes he can make his mark after the international break.

“Everyone knows I haven’t played for a long time,” Biamou told Courier Sport. “I only came to the club a month ago.

Max Biamou is keen to make his mark at Dundee United

“That’s not enough time to show my level but I’m looking forward to getting the chance. It’s time for me to show the fans what I can do.

“I believe I am good player who can play for this great club.

“I never came here to sit on the bench and while I didn’t get a pre-season with a club I worked on my own.

“But I also have to trust in the manager. He may feel I’m not ready yet or didn’t want to change the team. It has been doing well and I accept that.

“I have no problem at all but it’s down to me to give 100 per cent in every training session.

“That way I can show I’m here, I want to play and I’m not here just to stay on the bench.”

Max Biamou: We owe our fans a result

Meanwhile, Biamou is determined to repay United’s loyal fans for their backing this season.

United sold out their 1300 allocation for the trip to Hearts in record time.

And they are expected to be backed in numbers when Aberdeen travel to Tannadice on November 20th.

Max Biamou has been impressed with the Dundee United fans since moving to Tannadice

“The Dundee United fans have been great,” said Biamou. “There were a lot of them at Tynecastle and they always stick with us.

“We came back into the game twice and both times it was as much down to our quality as the fans pushing us on.

“But the reality is Hearts were better and we have to work to give our fans something back.

“It has still been a special start to the season and bounce back quickly.”

Max Biamou: ’94’ reasons why I’m keen to become a Dundee United hero

 

