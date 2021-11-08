Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Opta Analysis: How did chart-topping Dundee United stars lose 5 goals to Hearts?

By Ewan Smith
November 8 2021, 5.05pm
Jeando Fuchs and Ryan Edwards still top the stats chart for Dundee United despite Hearts loss
Dundee United boasted the fourth best defensive record in the UK three weeks ago – then they played Hearts.

United picked up six clean sheets from their opening nine games as the soared into the top three of the Scottish Premiership.

It took them nine games to concede their first five goals of the season.

On Saturday it took them under 90 minutes to ship five again.

But has Dundee United’s defence suddenly capitulated overnight or was it a one-off?

Courier Sport has been delving into the Opta stats to find out:

Ryan Edwards and Jeando Fuchs: The chart-toppers

Fuchs has often been immense for Dundee United this season

Let’s start with the positives.

Even allowing for Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Hearts, Dundee United are still leading many Opta metrics in the Scottish Premiership.

Fans’ favourite Jeando Fuchs hasn’t met his incredibly high standards in recent weeks but he is the No 1 player for interceptions.

Fuchs is ahead of ex-Dundee United defender John Souttar and Aberdeen’s Scott Brown with 25 interceptions this term.

Fuchs is also sixth in the charts for tackles, underlining his status as a ball-winning midfielder.

Similarly, Ryan Edwards has made more clearances than any player in the top flight.

With 89 clearances he is ahead of Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft, 82.

Liverpool-born Edwards has won 71.6% of his aerial duels – third highest in the league – and is in the top ten for blocks.

Hearts nullified Dundee United’s high-pressing game

Pawlett found it hard to impose his game on Hearts the way he did at Celtic

A feature of Dundee United’s success has been the way they have imposed their game on the opposition.

Managers often speak about ‘defending from the front’ and that’s been integral to United’s play.

At Celtic Park, the high-press on the home defence was key to United’s win.

The average position of Dundee United players v Hearts

The front three of Peter Pawlett, Ilmari Niskanen and Nicky Clark continually forced errors out of the Celtic backline.

However, on Saturday, as the average position of the United team shows, Tam Courts’ side retreated at Hearts.

At Celtic Park, Pawlett made 52 touches and won an impressive 81.8% of his duels. That number reduced to 45 touches and 33.3% on Saturday.

Dundee United were more attack-minded at Celtic

Dundee United wings clipped by Hearts

Freeman and McMann’s wing-play has been important to Dundee United

Kieran Freeman and Scott McMann have made a real impact for Dundee United.

Freeman’s outstanding cross set-up Nicky Clark to score on Saturday.

But Hearts put the brakes on the foraging runs of Freeman and Scott McMann.

The pace and movement of their front free Barrie McKay, Josh Ginnelly and Ben Woodburn made it an uncomfortable afternoon for the vistors.

McMann found it difficult to get forward and found a team-mate with just 36.4% of his passes in the Hearts half.

That compares to 70.5% in last week’s 1-0 loss at home to St Johnstone.

And Freeman’s attack-based passing accuracy levels dropped to 35.3% from 63.6% the previous week.

A case for the Dundee United defence: The stunning stats behind UK’s 5th meanest backline

 

