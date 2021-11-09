Benjamin Siegrist in cryptic: ‘What will be, will be,’ declaration over Dundee United contract talks

An error occurred. Please try again.

Benjamin Siegrist insists: “What will be, will be,” when it comes to contract talks at Dundee United.

Siegrist is amongst a group of first team stars whose Tannadice deals are heading into their final six months.

While part of United’s business model requires them to cash in on saleable stars, head coach Tam Courts has spoken of wanting to make the club an attractive place for top players to stay.

Siegrist – along with Ian Harkes and Jeando Fuchs – are players Courts wants to keep.

And with talks ongoing, the Swiss goalkeeper insists he remains “fully engaged” at Dundee United.

Siegrist said: “I feel happy and I hope people see that I’m happy here.

“I hope that reflects in my performances. I try to lead by example here.

“Things are going great, I am happy to be part of it and to be fully engaged.

“What will be, will be, it’s not something I think about much.

“I just love to play football, I like to come in, do my work and go home to watch more football.”

Siegrist will be watching Switzerland’s World Cup qualifying double header with Italy and Bulgaria during this international break.

Having been capped at multiple youth levels by his homeland – and lifted the Under-17 World Cup in 2009 – featuring for the senior side is a box he would like to tick.

But Siegrist insists he won’t be losing any sleep over his lack of a Swiss cap up to now.

“I’ll just focus on what I do here at Dundee United,” he said.

“Do I have aspirations of going to the top? Of course, but I’m not going to be down if that does not happen.

“I don’t know. I might get another passport.

“How do I express this? It’s a dream for a young boy. I’ve represented Switzerland until I was with the Under-21s and I’ve done something with Swiss football which very few people have done. We won the World Cup at Under-17 level.

“Is it my demand to play for the national team? No, it’s not.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I should be playing ahead of him. People make those decisions. I don’t get paid to make those decisions. I get paid to play football for Dundee United.

“I’m ambitious yes but it’s not something I say is a must for me.”