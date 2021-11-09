Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Benjamin Siegrist in cryptic: ‘What will be, will be,’ declaration over Dundee United contract talks

By Sean Hamilton
November 9 2021, 10.26pm Updated: November 10 2021, 2.41pm
Benjamin Siegrist is nearing the end of his contract at Dundee United.
Benjamin Siegrist insists: “What will be, will be,” when it comes to contract talks at Dundee United.

Siegrist is amongst a group of first team stars whose Tannadice deals are heading into their final six months.

While part of United’s business model requires them to cash in on saleable stars, head coach Tam Courts has spoken of wanting to make the club an attractive place for top players to stay.

Siegrist – along with Ian Harkes and Jeando Fuchs – are players Courts wants to keep.

And with talks ongoing, the Swiss goalkeeper insists he remains “fully engaged” at Dundee United.

Benjamin Siegrist had a tough afternoon as Dundee United crashed to defeat at Hearts

Siegrist said: “I feel happy and I hope people see that I’m happy here.

“I hope that reflects in my performances. I try to lead by example here.

“Things are going great, I am happy to be part of it and to be fully engaged.

“What will be, will be, it’s not something I think about much.

“I just love to play football, I like to come in, do my work and go home to watch more football.”

Siegrist will be watching Switzerland’s World Cup qualifying double header with Italy and Bulgaria during this international break.

Having been capped at multiple youth levels by his homeland – and lifted the Under-17 World Cup in 2009 – featuring for the senior side is a box he would like to tick.

Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist.

But Siegrist insists he won’t be losing any sleep over his lack of a Swiss cap up to now.

“I’ll just focus on what I do here at Dundee United,” he said.

“Do I have aspirations of going to the top? Of course, but I’m not going to be down if that does not happen.

“I don’t know. I might get another passport.

“How do I express this? It’s a dream for a young boy. I’ve represented Switzerland until I was with the Under-21s and I’ve done something with Swiss football which very few people have done. We won the World Cup at Under-17 level.

“Is it my demand to play for the national team? No, it’s not.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I should be playing ahead of him. People make those decisions. I don’t get paid to make those decisions. I get paid to play football for Dundee United.

“I’m ambitious yes but it’s not something I say is a must for me.”

