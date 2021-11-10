Dundee United kid’s Scotland disappointment as U19s collapse against Armenia

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United starlet Chris Mochrie endured a galling 3-2 defeat as Scotland U19s blew a two-goal advantage against Armenia.

Mochrie, 18, started for Billy Stark’s side in their European Qualification Round clash in Croatia, with fellow Tannadice kid Kerr Smith on the bench.

The tartan teens race into a half-time advantage courtesy of strikes from Celtic’s Adam Brooks and Liam Smith of Manchester City.

#SCO19s | FULL TIME: Armenia 3-2 Scotland. Armenia mount a second-half comeback to take the victory in Croatia. We face Gibraltar in our next match on Saturday morning.#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/ZojkGagUZA — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 10, 2021

However, a remarkable collapse after the break saw Scotland concede three times and slip to a shock reverse.

Scotland now face a must-win showdown with Gibraltar on Saturday before crossing swords with section hosts Croatia on Tuesday.