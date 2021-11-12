Steven Pressley recalls ‘most expensive’ Dundee United status as son Aaron eyes Scotland and Brentford goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Steven Pressley recalls ‘most expensive’ Dundee United status as son Aaron eyes Scotland and Brentford goals

By Alan Temple
November 12 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 12 2021, 10.39am
The Pressley
The Pressley

“My dad has mentioned that he was Dundee United’s most expensive player,” laughs Aaron Pressley.

The smile; the demeanour; the languid speech pattern — he is the spitting image of his old man, Steven.

And he will seek to follow in the footsteps of the former United defender on Friday night when Scotland U21s face Kazakhstan at Tannadice.

Given Aaron, 20, was born three years after Pressley Sr departed the City of Discovery for Hearts, this will represent the youngster’s first ever experience of his father’s old stomping ground.

Pressley Sr in action for Scotland

“It will be good to play at Tannadice for the first time and my dad is coming to watch, so that will be a nice moment,” adds Pressley.

Ideal mentor

For Steven Pressley — a £750,000 signing for United back in 1995 — to be the nervous observer will be a welcome change for Aaron.

He was accustomed to being the one in the crowd during Pressley’s latter years as a player and, in particular, during his campaigns as a manager with the likes of Falkirk, Fleetwood and Coventry.

However, it was an invaluable apprenticeship for the aspiring attacker.

“You can only learn and gain more knowledge about football as whole,” added Pressley Jr. “My dad has been a young player trying to break through. He’s experienced it all.

“Sometimes, I don’t see what he sees. As a defender, he sees it from that perspective and gives me tips on being harder to play against; things I can tweak in my game to take it to the next level.”

Asked whether he ever indulged in any back garden battles, Pressley smiled: “No, not at all…I’d bully him!”

Inspired

Even if he was too young to realise the magnitude of the moment, the elder Pressley’s exploits in winning the 2006 Scottish Cup with Hearts loom large as an inspiration.

“I’ve watched back the videos,” continued Pressley.

Vladimir Romanov (left) and Steven Pressley with the 2006 Scottish Cup

“It was amazing to see the whole of Edinburgh out celebrating and, as a player, I want to win things.

“Everything I’ve taken is all about having good experiences and being inspired.”

Arsenal battle

With an ideal role model in his father, precocious physicality and a fine grounding at English Premier League side Brentford, Pressley has every reason to be ambitious.

He is performing admirably on loan at AFC Wimbledon, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.

Among those outings was a heavy, but formative, 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

Pressley in action at the Emirates

And Pressley believes his top-flight dream can come true.

“I took a lot from playing against Arsenal,” recalls Pressley. “You see some of those players getting stick on social media, then you watch them and see how good they actually are.

“It was a really good experience for the full squad.”

He added: “The aim is to be a Premier League player when I go back to Brentford. It’s got to be the aim.”

Andrew Robertson dubbed Liverpool standard bearer as Scotland U21 defender hails Steven Gerrard ‘aura’ and Virgil van Dijk