Home Sport Football Dundee United

Harry Souttar: Fears that former Dundee United defender has suffered ‘very serious’ knee injury with Australia

By Eric Nicolson
November 11 2021, 7.45pm
Harry Souttar was stretchered off playing for Australia.

Former Dundee United defender Harry Souttar may have sustained a “very serious” knee injury on international duty with Australia.

The highly-rated Stoke City centre-back was stretchered off late on in the Aussies’ 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw with Saudi Arabia.

Head coach Graham Arnold has confirmed that the 23-year-old will undergo scans but he is already fearing the worst.

“It’s very serious,” Arnold told ABC Sport

“At this moment I’m really down and devastated for Harry.

“I believe he’s the best centre-back in Asia and if it turns out to be a bad injury it’s a blow for Harry and a big blow for us.”

Souttar, brother of John, who could return to the Scotland team in Moldova, has been the subject of recent transfer speculation.

The likes of Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have all been linked with January bids, with Stoke reported to have valued him around £20 million.

It is understood that United have a 15% sell-on clause.

