Dundee United urge Arabs to get ‘re-United’ with launch of half season tickets

Dundee United are encouraging fans to “get re-united” with the club following the launch of their half season tickets.

The Tannadice side sit fourth in the SPFL Premiership after an impressive start to the season and hope that form will entice more Arabs back into the ground as they continue to make strides at the top end of the table.

At the start of the season over 4,000 United fans snapped up season passes and have witnessed incredible atmospheres and celebrations against the likes of Rangers and Dundee.

Arabs have followed the club in numbers this season, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by the players or manager Tam Courts who feels there is a “good connection” between those on the pitch and in the stands.

Feel-good factor

He said previously: “The numbers have always been healthy in terms of attendances and the support they are giving the players is fantastic.

“It’s hugely important to have the backing of the fans.”

It’s with that sentiment United hope to entice fans back through the turnstiles with the half season ticket, which starts on Boxing Day against Hibs.

Big savings

Those who opt to buy the pass will also be able to enjoy more crunch clashes, particularly the final Dundee derby before the Premiership split.

Half season tickets will also entitle holders to priority for any high-demand cup games and away matches.

Prices start from £219 for adults, saving to £59 on tickets over the course of the season.

Concessions (seniors/U18s) start from just £109, with up to £40 to be saved. Under-12s tickets will also be available from just £22.

Half season tickets can be purchased at the Ticket Centre by calling 01382 833166 (option 1) or via the online ticket hub.