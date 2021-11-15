Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Dundee United urge Arabs to get ‘re-United’ with launch of half season tickets

By Scott Lorimer
November 15 2021, 5.00pm
Dundee United fans and players celebrate at the end of the Dundee derby at Tannadice.
Dundee United fans and players celebrate at the end of the Dundee derby at Tannadice.

Dundee United are encouraging fans to “get re-united” with the club following the launch of their half season tickets.

The Tannadice side sit fourth in the SPFL Premiership after an impressive start to the season and hope that form will entice more Arabs back into the ground as they continue to make strides at the top end of the table.

At the start of the season over 4,000 United fans snapped up season passes and have witnessed incredible atmospheres and celebrations against the likes of Rangers and Dundee.

Arabs have followed the club in numbers this season, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by the players or manager Tam Courts who feels there is a “good connection” between those on the pitch and in the stands.

Feel-good factor

He said previously: “The numbers have always been healthy in terms of attendances and the support they are giving the players is fantastic.

“It’s hugely important to have the backing of the fans.”

Tam Courts applauds the United fans after the 3-0 win at Easter Road in October.

It’s with that sentiment United hope to entice fans back through the turnstiles with the half season ticket, which starts on Boxing Day against Hibs.

Big savings

Those who opt to buy the pass will also be able to enjoy more crunch clashes, particularly the final Dundee derby before the Premiership split.

Half season tickets will also entitle holders to priority for any high-demand cup games and away matches.

Prices start from £219 for adults, saving to £59 on tickets over the course of the season.

Concessions (seniors/U18s) start from just £109, with up to £40 to be saved. Under-12s tickets will also be available from just £22.

Half season tickets can be purchased at the Ticket Centre by calling 01382 833166 (option 1) or via the online ticket hub.