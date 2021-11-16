Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United hail academy connection to stunning Scotland win over Denmark

By Scott Lorimer
November 16 2021, 12.39pm Updated: November 16 2021, 12.59pm
Dundee United Academy graduates John Souttar and Stuart Armstrong played instrumental roles in Scotland's victory over Denmark.
Dundee United Academy graduates John Souttar and Stuart Armstrong played instrumental roles in Scotland's victory over Denmark.

Scotland’s stunning win over Denmark to secure a home Word Cup play-off had the nation on its feet.

Steve Clarke’s side put in a solid defensive display as well as proving a constant threat to the Euro 2020 semi-finalists.

But it may not have happened at all, if not for Dundee United.

The Tannadice side can be credited for nurturing two of the key players in the Hampden tie.

Both John Souttar and Stuart Armstrong came through the youth ranks at United and were instrumental in Scotland’s win.

As well heading in the opener, the now-Hearts defender Souttar was awarded Man of the Match following an incredible return to the national side, which would have seemed so unlikely a year, or so, ago.

English Premier League star Armstrong made a cameo role, coming on with just 10 minutes to go – and what an impact he made.

The 29-year-old caused the Danes all sorts of problems before a beautifully-weighted through ball for Che Adams to end the contest at 2-0.

In a nod to their graduates, the official Dundee United academy Twitter account posted: “A successful night for [Scotland], courtesy of #OurAcademy.”

Another of the successful United graduates, Ryan Gauld, also paid tribute to his former roommate John Souttar on Twitter.

The Vancouver Whitecaps ace tweeted: “What a man.” in reaction to the defender’s man of the match award.

Andrew Robertson

Dundee United’s other influence on last night’s result also came in the form of skipper Andrew Robertson.

While he didn’t come through the youth ranks, the Terrors were instrumental in his development, thrusting him into the spotlight as a teenager before his rapid rise to the top of the world footballing stage.

The Liverpool full-back was also full of praise for Souttar on social media, tweeting: “So happy for this man! What he’s been through and to come back in and put in a performance like that tells you everything you need to know about him.”

He added: “The celebration is back…”

United fans were quick to pick up on the celebration, originating from their time in tangerine and shared images showing the pair, with Ryan Gauld, doing their celebration during the 2013/14 season.

More from The Courier