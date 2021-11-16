Tam Courts hails Dundee United staff for preventing Hibs-style Covid-19 outbreak at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts hails Dundee United staff for preventing Hibs-style Covid-19 outbreak at Tannadice

By Sean Hamilton
November 16 2021, 10.28pm
Tam Courts has revealed two Dundee United staff tested positive for Covid-19
Tam Courts has hailed Dundee United staff for stopping a potential Covid-19 outbreak in its tracks.

The Tangerines head coach revealed two back room staff tested positive for the virus after feeling unwell early in the international break.

The potential for Covid to spread quickly was clearly demonstrated this month when an outbreak at Hibs saw back-to-back games against Ross County and Livingston cancelled.

But United’s “stringent” process has enabled them to keep the virus from spreading – and Courts is grateful to those staff who oversaw the operation.

“We had a member of staff report unwell,” he said.

Tam Courts led his Dundee United side into fourth place going into the international break

“We have our own internal process within the club. It is a lot more stringent than the Scottish Football Association’s protocols.

“We immediately did some PCR tests and it came back that two of our staff tested positive for Covid.

“We managed to track and trace all the staff and players and got them tested.

“Thankfully, all the other tests came back negative.

The timing of the international break came at a good time for that. It allowed us to close the doors for a few days and to stop the virus at source.

“Everybody has done lateral flow tests since we have come back and thankfully all the tests have come back negative.

“The guys (who tested positive) are thankfully okay.

“One was asymptomatic and the other had symptoms. The two members of staff will be back with us over the next couple of days or so.”

He added: “I have to tip my hat to the medical team for the job they do for us at Tannadice.

“Especially the internal processes we have in place, which allowed us to stop the virus its tracks and allowed us to respond really quickly and to settle things down.

“The SFA have come back and said they are more than happy with the way we have handled things which is good praise for the medical staff and people we have in place at the club.

