Tam Courts hails Dundee United staff for preventing Hibs-style Covid-19 outbreak at Tannadice

Tam Courts has hailed Dundee United staff for stopping a potential Covid-19 outbreak in its tracks.

The Tangerines head coach revealed two back room staff tested positive for the virus after feeling unwell early in the international break.

The potential for Covid to spread quickly was clearly demonstrated this month when an outbreak at Hibs saw back-to-back games against Ross County and Livingston cancelled.

But United’s “stringent” process has enabled them to keep the virus from spreading – and Courts is grateful to those staff who oversaw the operation.

“We had a member of staff report unwell,” he said.

“We have our own internal process within the club. It is a lot more stringent than the Scottish Football Association’s protocols.

“We immediately did some PCR tests and it came back that two of our staff tested positive for Covid.

“We managed to track and trace all the staff and players and got them tested.

“Thankfully, all the other tests came back negative.

“The timing of the international break came at a good time for that. It allowed us to close the doors for a few days and to stop the virus at source.

“Everybody has done lateral flow tests since we have come back and thankfully all the tests have come back negative.

“The guys (who tested positive) are thankfully okay.

“One was asymptomatic and the other had symptoms. The two members of staff will be back with us over the next couple of days or so.”

He added: “I have to tip my hat to the medical team for the job they do for us at Tannadice.

“Especially the internal processes we have in place, which allowed us to stop the virus its tracks and allowed us to respond really quickly and to settle things down.

“The SFA have come back and said they are more than happy with the way we have handled things which is good praise for the medical staff and people we have in place at the club.”