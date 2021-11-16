Dundee United v Aberdeen: Everything fans need to know ahead of Covid vaccine passport test event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United v Aberdeen: Everything fans need to know ahead of Covid vaccine passport test event

By Scott Lorimer
November 16 2021, 5.15pm Updated: November 16 2021, 5.36pm
Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Dundee United are using the upcoming clash with Aberdeen as a Covid vaccine passport test event.

Dundee United host Aberdeen at Tannadice this weekend and club bosses have confirmed the clash will be used as a Covid vaccine passport test event.

The Tangerines are riding high in the Premiership with a large crowd expected on Saturday.

While a sizeable attendance is expected, it is not likely to exceed the 10,000 figure which requires vaccine passport checks, as set in law by the Scottish Government.

Dundee United will be looking to bounce back after a shock defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Here is everything fans attending the game need to know in advance.

Why is the club doing this?

While this game will not exceed the 10,000 capacity limit, club chiefs are looking to use this game as a test for upcoming games.

They say it will allow them an “opportunity to test out operational processes to make it safe, quick and easy for supporters for upcoming home fixtures that will require Covid passports to be in use.”

Will I get in if I don’t have a vaccine passport?

Dundee United have stressed that fans will not be turned away by stewards regardless of whether they present a vaccine certificate or not.

However, fans may need to provide vaccine certification for entry to higher capacity games, such as the upcoming clash with Celtic on Sunday December 5.

United will issue further guidance in relation to this game in due course.

How can I prove my vaccination status?

At the turnstiles, stewards will accept both paper and digital version of supporters’ vaccination status.

Fans who have the Covid passport app are asked to arrive with it open on their device to make it quicker and easier for stewards who will be making the visual checks before entry to the ground.

How can I get my Covid vaccine certificate?

Vaccine certification can be downloaded from the NHS Inform website for free.

A guide to downloading the latest version of the app for your phone can be found here.

Fans who were not vaccinated in Scotland can present their Covid vaccine certification from the country they were vaccinated in.

Are there any exemptions to vaccine certification?

Supporters who are medically exempt from the vaccine, those under the age of 18 or those who took part in vaccine trials are exempt from showing certification.

Those who are medically exempt or who took part in trials can carry proof of this. Information on how to provide proof of exemption can be found here.

Dundee United urge Arabs to get ‘re-United’ with launch of half season tickets