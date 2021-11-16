Dundee United v Aberdeen: Everything fans need to know ahead of Covid vaccine passport test event

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United host Aberdeen at Tannadice this weekend and club bosses have confirmed the clash will be used as a Covid vaccine passport test event.

The Tangerines are riding high in the Premiership with a large crowd expected on Saturday.

While a sizeable attendance is expected, it is not likely to exceed the 10,000 figure which requires vaccine passport checks, as set in law by the Scottish Government.

Here is everything fans attending the game need to know in advance.

Why is the club doing this?

While this game will not exceed the 10,000 capacity limit, club chiefs are looking to use this game as a test for upcoming games.

They say it will allow them an “opportunity to test out operational processes to make it safe, quick and easy for supporters for upcoming home fixtures that will require Covid passports to be in use.”

Will I get in if I don’t have a vaccine passport?

Dundee United have stressed that fans will not be turned away by stewards regardless of whether they present a vaccine certificate or not.

However, fans may need to provide vaccine certification for entry to higher capacity games, such as the upcoming clash with Celtic on Sunday December 5.

United will issue further guidance in relation to this game in due course.

How can I prove my vaccination status?

At the turnstiles, stewards will accept both paper and digital version of supporters’ vaccination status.

Fans who have the Covid passport app are asked to arrive with it open on their device to make it quicker and easier for stewards who will be making the visual checks before entry to the ground.

How can I get my Covid vaccine certificate?

Vaccine certification can be downloaded from the NHS Inform website for free.

A guide to downloading the latest version of the app for your phone can be found here.

Fans who were not vaccinated in Scotland can present their Covid vaccine certification from the country they were vaccinated in.

Are there any exemptions to vaccine certification?

Supporters who are medically exempt from the vaccine, those under the age of 18 or those who took part in vaccine trials are exempt from showing certification.

Those who are medically exempt or who took part in trials can carry proof of this. Information on how to provide proof of exemption can be found here.