Dundee United sign one-time Bayern Munich trialist Mathew Cudjoe

Dundee United have announced signing of Ghana’s under-20 African Cup of Nations winner Mathew Cudjoe.

Exciting attacker Cudjoe, 18, has signed for the Tannadice club – subject to a work permit – after leaving Ghanaian side Young Apostles.

Cudjoe is highly-rated, having previously trained with German giants Bayern Munich and his arrival is seen a somewhat of a coup.

Courier Sport exclusively revealed United were tracking Cudjoe in August and he later arrived in Scotland for a training stint at United.

Now the technically-gifted star has landed a dream move to Scotland and will add a touch of flair to the United attack when his move is rubber-stamped.

“We are delighted to welcome Mathew to Dundee United,” United sporting director Tony Asghar told the club website.

“He is a young and exciting talent that we can’t wait to watch develop further over the coming seasons.

“As a club we are continuously aiming to attract talented players – both in our local area, in markets we are well established in and in those that have been less explored.

“We have proven we are a Club that knows how to develop and give opportunities to young players.

Mathew Cudjoe given a platform by Dundee United ‘to hone his skills’

“He is a player we can have high hopes for. We believe we can give him the platform to hone his talent and hopefully have a very strong career.

“Through opportunities created by the rules surrounding Brexit. We have looked at different markets we can look to gain a foothold.

“It has been a great experience working with the leaders at Young Apostles FC to conclude this deal.”