EXCLUSIVE: Top Ghanaian journalist gives lowdown on Mathew Cudjoe – the new Dundee United star once showered with CASH by adoring African fans

Mathew Cudjoe was once showered with cash by jubilant Ghanaian fans after turning in a man of the match display on his derby debut.

The Dundee United new boy turned in a incredible substitute appearance for his old club Asante Kotoko in a 2-1 derby win over Hearts of Oak in the league’s ‘Super Clash’ in 2020.

That led to fans throwing money at Cudjoe as he did a lap of honour at the end of the game, an incident captured on a video below.

So who is Mathew Cudjoe and why did the fans donate their hard-earned cash to the young prodigy?

Courier Sport spoke to highly-respected Ghanaian journalist Owuraku Ampofo to find out more about the 18-year-old playmaker who once trained with German giants Bayern Munich.

Mathew Cudjoe can be the next ‘Raheem Sterling or Jadon Sancho’

Cudjoe burst onto the scene in Ghana’s top flight at the age of just 16.

He caught the eye of the country’s legendary striker Asamoah Gyan and was snapped up by his agent.

Ampofo, who works for Ghanaian media outlet JoyNews, has followed the 5ft 6in star’s career with interest ever since.

He also vividly remembers the ‘cash-grab’ Super Clash as being the moment when Cudjoe announced himself onto the big stage.

“You don’t see that at every match,” Ampofo told Courier Sport. “But it’s a tradition the Asante Kotoko fans have.

“It’s their way of thanking players who have really stood out in a game.

“In the game against their sworn rivals Hearts of Oak, Mathew was so good that fans threw money at him.

“He didn’t score, he didn’t even provide an assist but the way he was taking on players made him stand out.

“If you look at his height you would think he will be bullied by defenders, but he showed in the Super Clash that he’s not scared of anyone.

“He’s really quick on the ball, determined and competitive. Even if he loses the ball on a dribble, he presses to win it back.

“He isn’t yet the finished product but he’s akin to a Raheem Sterling or Jadon Sancho.

“That’s in terms of his speed, skill and ability to get out of tight spaces with the ball. He’s left-footed like Lionel Messi but is more a Sterling or Sancho.”

Ghana legend’s praise for Cudjoe

Cudjoe trained with Bayern Munich but no move materialised.

Now, after making the switch to United from Young Apostles – subject to a work permit – his European adventure has started.

“The biggest thing for Mathew is the endorsement he had from Gyan,” added Ampofo.

“Gyan is Ghana’s record goal scorer with 51 goals and he organises tournaments for young players to develop talent.

“At the end of one tournament Gyan ranked Cudjoe as the best player and his agent signed him.

“Gyan could see Cudjoe could be the next big thing.

“If Dundee United put him on a special diet or training programme then they could have a real talent on their hands.”