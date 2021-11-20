VIDEO: Police probe after Dundee United fan pushes Aberdeen star Funso Ojo By Neil Henderson November 20 2021, 7.42pm Updated: November 20 2021, 11.38pm Police have launched an investigation into the incident at Saturday's new Firm derby. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier VIDEO: Funso Ojo flashpoint footage to be reviewed by Dundee United as fan pushes Aberdeen star Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass feels let down by Funso Ojo reaction to fan incident Dundee United score late winner in game of two controversial red cards Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 0: Two red cards, fan attacks Aberdeen star Funso Ojo and Ian Harkes nets late winner