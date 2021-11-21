3 talking points as ten-man Dundee United claim explosive North East derby win over Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ian Harkes was once again the hero as Dundee United claimed a crucial North East derby win over Aberdeen.

Harkes already had crucial goals against Dundee and Celtic before Saturday.

But this game will, sadly, be remembered for reasons other than football.

Dundee United and Aberdeen both ended the game with ten men as Calum Butcher and Funso Ojo were red carded.

Both decisions were controversial and a United fan is facing a police probe after pushing Ojo.

Courier Sport watched the thrilling encounter and here are three talking points from Tannadice:

Funso Ojo fan flashpoint is inexplicable

Dundee United and Police Scotland are reviewing footage of the incident involving Aberdeen star Funso Ojo and a Dundee United fan.

The video evidence from Dundee United TV was widely circulated on social media appears to be pretty damning towards the fan.

Ojo’s momentum carried him towards the crowd as he won a tackle.

And as he hurtled towards the Eddie Thompson stand he felt the full force of a two-handed push from a United fan.

The United fan showed little remorse as a stunned Ojo reacted. It remains to be seen what, if any action is taken against the fan.

But this kind of incident is not welcome in Scottish football.

Calum Butcher red card in Dundee United v Aberdeen game WAS deserved

Moments before the Funso Ojo clash came the first red card of the game.

Butcher was shown a straight red by referee Bobby Madden.

He claimed mistaken identity as Aberdeen star Christian Ramirez lay on the Tannadice turf, following an initial clash with Ryan Edwards.

Ramirez is by no means an innocent party.

The American striker pushed Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards over.

Edwards then squared up to Ramirez.

But in the melee that followed, Butcher appears to sneakily catch the Dons striker out-of-sight from Madden.

There was no need for Butcher to get involved the way he did and he was caught.

Madden was wise to the off-the-ball incident and instantly produced the red card.

Tam Courts is the master of crucial wins

Dundee United ended a two game losing streak with their FIFTH 1-0 win of the season.

Single goal victories over Rangers, St Johnstone, Dundee, Ross County and Aberdeen have been key to United’s success.

They haven’t helped United’s goal difference but underline how this side have found a way to win under Tam Courts.

This game could have gone either way.

But there is an incredible spirit about United right now.

There is a real togetherness on the pitch and the players are a getting tremendous backing from the Tannadice crowd.

And few would back against it leading United into a European spot come the end of the season.