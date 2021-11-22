VIDEO: Ian Harkes claims Dundee United fans have given club ‘big lift’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ian Harkes has praised the role the Dundee United fans have played in his side’s stunning start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Harkes was again the hero for United as his late strike saw the Tannadice claim a dramatic win over North East rivals Aberdeen.

That success came as both sides ended the game with ten men and Dundee United and Police Scotland launched a probe into a fan push on Aberdeen’s Funso Ojo.

But while that fan flashpoint marred day, in football-only matters this was another outstanding win for United.

Dundee United moved level on points with third-placed Hearts following a controversial 1-0 victory over Aberdeen. pic.twitter.com/K2hZOgnhDs — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 20, 2021

And, once again, the backing from the majority of sensible supporters was outstanding.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts hailed the ‘phenomenal eruption’ after Harkes

After 15 months of empty grounds, Harkes is revelling in the Tannadice atmosphere.

“It makes such a difference,” said Harkes. “It was a strange season last year without the fans. They give you a lift and the desire to keep going.

‘The fans have helped us this season.

Ian Harkes: Dundee United fans always have our back

“Even with the disappointing result at Tynecastle they stayed with us for the whole game. They did so as we allowed the score to get away from us.

“We were disappointed but to come here and have that response. It was a happy day for the fans.

“We were happy to be shooting down the hill towards our fans.

“We knew if we got the chance it would definitely blow the roof off. It was a happy day to get the goal in front of a crowd like that.

“I was definitely happy to get that moment in a game that had everything. It was a pivotal moment and I was delighted to be in the right place.

“It was a dramatic end to the game that had a dramatic start.”