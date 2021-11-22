Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Ian Harkes claims Dundee United fans have given club ‘big lift’

By Ewan Smith
November 22 2021, 7.45am Updated: November 22 2021, 8.04am
Ian Harkes has praised Dundee United fans for the backing they've given the club this year
Ian Harkes has praised the role the Dundee United fans have played in his side’s stunning start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Harkes was again the hero for United as his late strike saw the Tannadice claim a dramatic win over North East rivals Aberdeen.

That success came as both sides ended the game with ten men and Dundee United and Police Scotland launched a probe into a fan push on Aberdeen’s Funso Ojo.

But while that fan flashpoint marred day, in football-only matters this was another outstanding win for United.

And, once again, the backing from the majority of sensible supporters was outstanding.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts hailed the ‘phenomenal eruption’ after Harkes

After 15 months of empty grounds, Harkes is revelling in the Tannadice atmosphere.

Ian Harkes enjoyed his celebration with the Dundee United fans

“It makes such a difference,” said Harkes. “It was a strange season last year without the fans. They give you a lift and the desire to keep going.

‘The fans have helped us this season.

Ian Harkes: Dundee United fans always have our back

“Even with the disappointing result at Tynecastle they stayed with us for the whole game. They did so as we allowed the score to get away from us.

“We were disappointed but to come here and have that response. It was a happy day for the fans.

“We were happy to be shooting down the hill towards our fans.

“We knew if we got the chance it would definitely blow the roof off. It was a happy day to get the goal in front of a crowd like that.

“I was definitely happy to get that moment in a game that had everything. It was a pivotal moment and I was delighted to be in the right place.

“It was a dramatic end to the game that had a dramatic start.”

