Police charge man, 35, in connection with incident involving Aberdeen star Funso Ojo during Dundee United Game

Police investigating the clash involving a Dundee United fan and Aberdeen midfielder, Funso Ojo, at Saturday’s match, have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Police confirmed late on Saturday evening that they had launched an investigation involving the footballer and the fan at Eddie Thompson Stand end of the ground during the first half.

Following inquiries, police have now confirmed that the man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at an as yet unspecified date.

After an investigation into an incident during the Dundee United and Aberdeen match in Dundee yesterday, a 35yo man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an Aberdeen FC player. He has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee SC at a later date. pic.twitter.com/ijzDojieD8 — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) November 21, 2021

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following an investigation into an incident which took place yesterday (Saturday, November 20 2021) during the match between Dundee United Football Club and Aberdeen Football Club at Tannadice Park in Dundee, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an Aberdeen Football Club player.

“The man has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”