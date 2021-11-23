EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United have 10% sell-on clause for Hearts star John Souttar but will miss out if he leaves for free in summer

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United will miss out on a sell-on fee for John Souttar if he opts to let his Hearts contract run out this summer.

Courier Sport understands that the Tannadice club negotiated a 10% clause when Souttar signed for the Jam Tarts in 2016.

The Edinburgh club are hoping to persuade Scotland’s Hampden hero against Denmark to extend his stay but it has been reported that the 25-year-old is likely to leave.

A number of English Championship clubs, as well as Rangers and Celtic, have been linked with him.

As of next month he can negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement and then walk away for free in May.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Welcome back John Souttar! Sensational performance from the Hearts man. Great on the ball, unbeatable in the air. Decent goal too 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VNeYrNDqxU — The Tartan Scarf 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TheTartanScarf) November 15, 2021

If Hearts decide to cash-in on Souttar in January, United will bank some money but nothing like the sum you would expect if a Scottish international was being sold with longer left on his contract.

United have a 15% sell-on clause for John’s brother Harry, who was attracting interest from English Premier League sides before his season-ending knee injury.

Stoke City have him contracted until 2025.