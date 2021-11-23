EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United have 10% sell-on clause for Hearts star John Souttar but will miss out if he leaves for free in summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United have 10% sell-on clause for Hearts star John Souttar but will miss out if he leaves for free in summer

By Eric Nicolson
November 23 2021, 12.30pm Updated: November 23 2021, 2.07pm
Dundee United have a 10% sell-on clause for John Souttar.
Dundee United will miss out on a sell-on fee for John Souttar if he opts to let his Hearts contract run out this summer.

Courier Sport understands that the Tannadice club negotiated a 10% clause when Souttar signed for the Jam Tarts in 2016.

The Edinburgh club are hoping to persuade Scotland’s Hampden hero against Denmark to extend his stay but it has been reported that the 25-year-old is likely to leave.

A number of English Championship clubs, as well as Rangers and Celtic, have been linked with him.

As of next month he can negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement and then walk away for free in May.

If Hearts decide to cash-in on Souttar in January, United will bank some money but nothing like the sum you would expect if a Scottish international was being sold with longer left on his contract.

United have a 15% sell-on clause for John’s brother Harry, who was attracting interest from English Premier League sides before his season-ending knee injury.

Stoke City have him contracted until 2025.

