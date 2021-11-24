Tam Courts offers Jeando Fuchs injury update as Adrian Sporle hits Dundee United comeback trail

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts is refusing to rule out a quick return to action for Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

Fans’ favourite Fuchs was forced off injured an hour into Saturday’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen and was replaced by Florent Hoti.

The Cameroon-born star was visibly upset as he left the field, sparking fears that he could be set for a lengthy lay-off.

But Courts has revealed he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ that Fuchs could bounce back in time for Saturday’s trip to Ross County.

“Jeando reported a problem at the top of his leg,” said Courts.

“The first assessment was that Jeando has a good range of motion.

“It seems to have settled down but we need to keep checking him over.

“We will see how his power is but hopefully it won’t be as bad as first feared.

“You are always slightly nervous because it is muscular but we need to wait and see how he is over the coming days.

“The good thing is that Jeando is quick healer.

“He hasn’t been ruled in or out of the weekend and it is just a case of waiting to see. We are cautiously optimistic.”

Tam Courts’ Fuchs hopes as he gives Adrian Sporle and Liam Smith injury updates

Meanwhile, Adrian Sporle is edging closer to his first Dundee United outing in two months.

Argentinian-born Sporle hasn’t featured since playing in the final 28 minutes of United’s 1-1 draw with Celtic in September.

Liam Smith is also winning his fitness battle after he was carried off injured during his side’s 0-0 draw with St Mirren ten weeks ago.

“Liam Smith is starting to get closer,” said Courts. “Hopefully he won’t be too far away.

“Adrian is reporting good numbers and will hopefully join the group early this week.”