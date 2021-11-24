Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts offers Jeando Fuchs injury update as Adrian Sporle hits Dundee United comeback trail

By Ewan Smith
November 24 2021, 8.05am
Tam Courts hopes Jeando Fuchs can make a quick recovery as the midfielder came off injured
Tam Courts is refusing to rule out a quick return to action for Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

Fans’ favourite Fuchs was forced off injured an hour into Saturday’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen and was replaced by Florent Hoti.

The Cameroon-born star was visibly upset as he left the field, sparking fears that he could be set for a lengthy lay-off.

But Courts has revealed he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ that Fuchs could bounce back in time for Saturday’s trip to Ross County.

“Jeando reported a problem at the top of his leg,” said Courts.

Jeando Fuchs was injured during the Dundee United win over Aberdeen

“The first assessment was that Jeando has a good range of motion.

“It seems to have settled down but we need to keep checking him over.

“We will see how his power is but hopefully it won’t be as bad as first feared.

“You are always slightly nervous because it is muscular but we need to wait and see how he is over the coming days.

“The good thing is that Jeando is quick healer.

“He hasn’t been ruled in or out of the weekend and it is just a case of waiting to see. We are cautiously optimistic.”

Tam Courts’ Fuchs hopes as he gives Adrian Sporle and Liam Smith injury updates

Tam Courts hopes to be able to select Liam Smith soon

Meanwhile, Adrian Sporle is edging closer to his first Dundee United outing in two months.

Argentinian-born Sporle hasn’t featured since playing in the final 28 minutes of United’s 1-1 draw with Celtic in September.

Liam Smith is also winning his fitness battle after he was carried off injured during his side’s 0-0 draw with St Mirren ten weeks ago.

“Liam Smith is starting to get closer,” said Courts. “Hopefully he won’t be too far away.

“Adrian is reporting good numbers and will hopefully join the group early this week.”

Tam Courts cites ‘respect’ for Dundee United’s sidelined skipper Mark Reynolds