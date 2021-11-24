Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts: Next six weeks will set tone for potential Dundee United European tilt in 2022

By Sean Hamilton
November 24 2021, 10.28pm Updated: November 24 2021, 10.35pm
Tam Courts is delighted his Dundee United players are enjoying the style of football he has asked them to play
Tam Courts isn’t ready to admit Dundee United are in the hunt for Europe.

But the Tangerines head coach knows he may have to change tack quickly if his side maintain their early-season form.

United occupy fourth place in the Premiership after 14 games – level on points with third placed Hearts, just two behind Celtic and six behind leaders Rangers.

Tangerines fans are understandably excited about the prospect of a successful season.

Dundee United fans have backed Tam Courts’ side in numbers this season

But while there is no way Courts will lose his composure, he concedes pre-season targets may have to be adjusted if his side continues to pick up wins.

“What we are finding with the league is that anybody can beat anybody on any given day,” he said.

“We are a team who is doing well just now. We have had a strong start and it is quite clear we are going into games with a plan and with players who are in good form.

“We also know over the winter period we could get injuries and suspensions and there will be different factors that come in between now and then.

“If we can get ourselves in a position between now and the January window and we are still on the coattails of the top teams then naturally we might change our aspirations a little bit.

“We are just targeting 16 points a quarter and maximising points – especially at home – then we will just be fine.

“I am excited to hear the players are enjoying the way we are playing because they don’t really fear anyone they are coming up against. That is a good place to be at the moment.

“We have no divine right to be up pushing at the very, very top but we have shown we are an exciting team and on our day we are capable of taking points off anyone.”

United travel to Ross County on Saturday to face a side who have just two league wins to their name this season – one on Wednesday night against Hibs and a 5-0 rout of Dundee at Dens Park.

As a result, the Staggies are propping up the Premiership table.

Malky Mackay’s Ross County lost their last encounter with Dundee United at Tannadice

Nevertheless, Courts believes Malky Mackay’s side have been hard done by in terms of results.

“We know we are in for a tight game this weekend,” Courts said.

“Ross County are a decent footballing side and it will be a good contest.

“If you look at their performance levels they probably aren’t getting the points for the effort they are putting in.

“That is something we need to try and capitalise on but they totally have our respect and we know they have some very good players.”

