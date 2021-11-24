Tam Courts: Next six weeks will set tone for potential Dundee United European tilt in 2022

Tam Courts isn’t ready to admit Dundee United are in the hunt for Europe.

But the Tangerines head coach knows he may have to change tack quickly if his side maintain their early-season form.

United occupy fourth place in the Premiership after 14 games – level on points with third placed Hearts, just two behind Celtic and six behind leaders Rangers.

Tangerines fans are understandably excited about the prospect of a successful season.

But while there is no way Courts will lose his composure, he concedes pre-season targets may have to be adjusted if his side continues to pick up wins.

“What we are finding with the league is that anybody can beat anybody on any given day,” he said.

“We are a team who is doing well just now. We have had a strong start and it is quite clear we are going into games with a plan and with players who are in good form.

“We also know over the winter period we could get injuries and suspensions and there will be different factors that come in between now and then.

“If we can get ourselves in a position between now and the January window and we are still on the coattails of the top teams then naturally we might change our aspirations a little bit.

“We are just targeting 16 points a quarter and maximising points – especially at home – then we will just be fine.

“I am excited to hear the players are enjoying the way we are playing because they don’t really fear anyone they are coming up against. That is a good place to be at the moment.

“We have no divine right to be up pushing at the very, very top but we have shown we are an exciting team and on our day we are capable of taking points off anyone.”

United travel to Ross County on Saturday to face a side who have just two league wins to their name this season – one on Wednesday night against Hibs and a 5-0 rout of Dundee at Dens Park.

As a result, the Staggies are propping up the Premiership table.

Nevertheless, Courts believes Malky Mackay’s side have been hard done by in terms of results.

“We know we are in for a tight game this weekend,” Courts said.

“Ross County are a decent footballing side and it will be a good contest.

“If you look at their performance levels they probably aren’t getting the points for the effort they are putting in.

“That is something we need to try and capitalise on but they totally have our respect and we know they have some very good players.”