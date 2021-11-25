Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Tam Courts expects ‘frosty reception’ at Ross County after Show Racism The Red Card t-shirt gesture

By Ewan Smith
November 25 2021, 10.27pm
Tam Courts held up a Show Racism The Red card t-shirt after Dundee United's win over Ross County
Tam Courts held up a Show Racism The Red card t-shirt after Dundee United's win over Ross County

Tam Courts expects a ‘frosty reception’ at Dingwall when Dundee United face Ross County for the first time since the Jeando Fuchs incident.

Courts held up a Show Racism The Red Card t-shirt to Ross County fans when the clubs last met in October.

That came after allegations of racial abuse from the County end towards United midfielder Fuchs.

The SPFL later found there was ‘insufficient evidence’ to pursue the claims and Fuchs chose not to push for a Police Scotland investigation.

Courts refused to apologise for his public defence of Fuchs, insisting he was holding up ‘a t-shirt of peace’ to the away end.

County were heavily critical of the United boss in their statements on the incident.

And Courts is not anticipating a red carpet welcome at Dingwall.

“A lot of time has lapsed since that game,” said Courts.

“It’s not something we have dwelt on as a staff or a club. It’s a football match and we are excited at the prospect of playing.

“I don’t think Jeando has any concerns about going up to Ross County.

“They were critical of me and I can imagine the reception might be a little bit frosty.

“But I’d also like to think that by the time three o’clock comes we need to make sure we focus on the job in hand.

“After the performance and result last week we have three games in a week. It’s really important that we don’t get distracted.

“We said what we said about the Jeando Fuchs incident and in the following weeks but we are now going there to play a football match.

“We are there to enjoy watching the players and want back-to-back victories.

“That will make this a big, important week for us.”

Fuchs is facing a fitness race to make the County clash.

He came off injured in the 1-0 win over Aberdeen but has returned to full training and will be assessed prior to the trip north.

