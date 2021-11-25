Tam Courts expects ‘frosty reception’ at Ross County after Show Racism The Red Card t-shirt gesture

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts expects a ‘frosty reception’ at Dingwall when Dundee United face Ross County for the first time since the Jeando Fuchs incident.

Courts held up a Show Racism The Red Card t-shirt to Ross County fans when the clubs last met in October.

That came after allegations of racial abuse from the County end towards United midfielder Fuchs.

The SPFL later found there was ‘insufficient evidence’ to pursue the claims and Fuchs chose not to push for a Police Scotland investigation.

Courts refused to apologise for his public defence of Fuchs, insisting he was holding up ‘a t-shirt of peace’ to the away end.

Tam Courts: Jeando Fuchs has no concerns about facing Ross County

County were heavily critical of the United boss in their statements on the incident.

And Courts is not anticipating a red carpet welcome at Dingwall.

“A lot of time has lapsed since that game,” said Courts.

“It’s not something we have dwelt on as a staff or a club. It’s a football match and we are excited at the prospect of playing.

“I don’t think Jeando has any concerns about going up to Ross County.

“They were critical of me and I can imagine the reception might be a little bit frosty.

“But I’d also like to think that by the time three o’clock comes we need to make sure we focus on the job in hand.

“After the performance and result last week we have three games in a week. It’s really important that we don’t get distracted.

“We said what we said about the Jeando Fuchs incident and in the following weeks but we are now going there to play a football match.

“We are there to enjoy watching the players and want back-to-back victories.

“That will make this a big, important week for us.”

Fuchs is facing a fitness race to make the County clash.

He came off injured in the 1-0 win over Aberdeen but has returned to full training and will be assessed prior to the trip north.