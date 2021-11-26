Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marc McNulty injury boost as Dundee United striker could be fit for New Year derby

By Ewan Smith
November 26 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 26 2021, 9.13am
Marc McNulty will soon be back playing for Dundee United
Marc McNulty is ahead of schedule in his fitness battle and could return to the side before the New Year Dundee derby.

The Scotland striker was expected to be out well into January after undergoing surgery in October.

But United boss Tam Courts has revealed the striker is making good progress on his comeback and is now likely to feature for United before the end of 2021.

United face Hibernian, St Mirren and Dundee during a busy festive period.

And it’s looking increasingly likely McNulty will make at least one of those games.

Marc McNulty has been out since being injured in Dundee United’s defeat to Hibernian in September

“Marc’s getting on really well,” said Courts. “He’s a bit of a throwback player.

“Every day he misses football is a real frustration in his life.

“He pesters the medical staff every day and we are trying to hold him back.

“He’s had an operation in a really intricate part of his leg.

“We have to make sure we give him enough to make him feel like he is making progress but show a bit of patience too.

Dundee United are keen to get Marc McNulty back on the pitch

“Marc is ahead of schedule and I would say we are now looking at this side of New Year for his return now.

“We are starting to claw some days and weeks back from his timescale.”

The news that McNulty is nearing full fitness will be a welcome boost for United as they travel to Ross County on Saturday.

A win will put them second, if Hearts fail to beat St Mirren at Tynecastle.

Marc McNulty injury boost as Jeando Fuchs faces fitness test

United could welcome back Jeando Fuchs.

The Cameroon-born midfield is facing a late fitness test after pulling up injured in last week’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen.

“Jeando had his boots on at training which is good,” added Courts. “He’s a really quick healer so there’s no need to be concerned about multiple weeks out.

“He’s pushing for the weekend. We’ll give him until the last minute as he is such an important player.”

