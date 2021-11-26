Marc McNulty injury boost as Dundee United striker could be fit for New Year derby

An error occurred. Please try again.

Marc McNulty is ahead of schedule in his fitness battle and could return to the side before the New Year Dundee derby.

The Scotland striker was expected to be out well into January after undergoing surgery in October.

But United boss Tam Courts has revealed the striker is making good progress on his comeback and is now likely to feature for United before the end of 2021.

United face Hibernian, St Mirren and Dundee during a busy festive period.

And it’s looking increasingly likely McNulty will make at least one of those games.

“Marc’s getting on really well,” said Courts. “He’s a bit of a throwback player.

“Every day he misses football is a real frustration in his life.

“He pesters the medical staff every day and we are trying to hold him back.

“He’s had an operation in a really intricate part of his leg.

“We have to make sure we give him enough to make him feel like he is making progress but show a bit of patience too.

“Marc is ahead of schedule and I would say we are now looking at this side of New Year for his return now.

“We are starting to claw some days and weeks back from his timescale.”

The news that McNulty is nearing full fitness will be a welcome boost for United as they travel to Ross County on Saturday.

A win will put them second, if Hearts fail to beat St Mirren at Tynecastle.

Marc McNulty injury boost as Jeando Fuchs faces fitness test

📸 Next match focus 👊 🏃‍♂️ Clubshop Training Wear for Christmas 🎅

👉 https://t.co/Ug5Fi5NxnV#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/uZNze8JqAl — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) November 23, 2021

United could welcome back Jeando Fuchs.

The Cameroon-born midfield is facing a late fitness test after pulling up injured in last week’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen.

“Jeando had his boots on at training which is good,” added Courts. “He’s a really quick healer so there’s no need to be concerned about multiple weeks out.

“He’s pushing for the weekend. We’ll give him until the last minute as he is such an important player.”