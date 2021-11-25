Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Edwards ‘over the moon’ after being named Dundee United club captain

By Ewan Smith
November 25 2021, 6.35pm Updated: November 25 2021, 7.12pm
Ryan Edwards has been named Dundee United captain

Ryan Edwards has expressed his delight after being named as Dundee United’s new club captain.

Edwards will take over the captain’s armband from Mark Reynolds after a string of top displays this season.

Reynolds has found his time on the pitch limited this season and he has struggled to break up the Charlie Mulgrew-Edwards defensive partnership.

And Edwards, a commanding talker on and off the park, has taken over the skipper’s role ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ross County.

“I’m over the moon,” Liverpool-born Edwards told DUTV.

“I found out last night when the gaffer approached me about it.

“I didn’t hesitate to jump at the chance.

“Obviously, we’ve had a great captain already in Mark Reynolds and Calum Butcher as vice-captain.

“I spoke to them, and they’ve been fully supportive and happy for me.

“They are good team-mates and great captains who have led by example.

“It’s up to me to take over that now and it’s something that I’m really looking forward to.

“There are a lot of different types of leaders in this group and I have my own impact on it.”

Ryan Edwards has earned captaincy says Tam Courts

Dundee United's scintillating start to the season has surprised a few.
Ryan Edwards has been outstanding for Dundee United

United boss Tam Courts added: “First and foremost this is something Ryan deserves.

“He embodies exactly how I see the team performing at the weekend as well his behaviour, professionalism and how he treats his teammates.

“On one hand it was an easy decision, but on the other it was something we had to carefully consider.

“We’ve already got a top captain in Mark Reynolds, who is someone I’ve really valued since I came into the club.

“It almost feels now as if we’re passing the baton from one top captain to another. It gives us a clearer direction in terms of captaincy.”

