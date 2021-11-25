Ryan Edwards ‘over the moon’ after being named Dundee United club captain

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ryan Edwards has expressed his delight after being named as Dundee United’s new club captain.

Edwards will take over the captain’s armband from Mark Reynolds after a string of top displays this season.

Reynolds has found his time on the pitch limited this season and he has struggled to break up the Charlie Mulgrew-Edwards defensive partnership.

And Edwards, a commanding talker on and off the park, has taken over the skipper’s role ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ross County.

The Club are pleased to confirm that Ryan Edwards has been appointed Club Captain. 🗞 Read what the Gaffer and Ryan had to say on the appointment. https://t.co/EvJ1VbvbSG pic.twitter.com/tzug3eHE67 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) November 25, 2021

“I’m over the moon,” Liverpool-born Edwards told DUTV.

“I found out last night when the gaffer approached me about it.

“I didn’t hesitate to jump at the chance.

“Obviously, we’ve had a great captain already in Mark Reynolds and Calum Butcher as vice-captain.

“I spoke to them, and they’ve been fully supportive and happy for me.

“They are good team-mates and great captains who have led by example.

“It’s up to me to take over that now and it’s something that I’m really looking forward to.

“There are a lot of different types of leaders in this group and I have my own impact on it.”

Ryan Edwards has earned captaincy says Tam Courts

United boss Tam Courts added: “First and foremost this is something Ryan deserves.

“He embodies exactly how I see the team performing at the weekend as well his behaviour, professionalism and how he treats his teammates.

“On one hand it was an easy decision, but on the other it was something we had to carefully consider.

“We’ve already got a top captain in Mark Reynolds, who is someone I’ve really valued since I came into the club.

“It almost feels now as if we’re passing the baton from one top captain to another. It gives us a clearer direction in terms of captaincy.”