EXCLUSIVE: Lawrence Shankland still feels Dundee United love as Belgian fans chant his name in THREE languages

By Ewan Smith
November 26 2021, 5.05pm Updated: November 26 2021, 5.26pm
Lawrence Shankland hit the goal trail at Beerschot after leaving Dundee United
Lawrence Shankland has emerged from the ‘maddest six weeks ever’ to do what he does best – score goals.

The former Dundee United man has had a whirlwind start to life in Belgian football since his £1 million move from Tannadice to new club K. Beerschot V.A. in August.

A run of eight defeats in nine games led to Beerschot boss Peter Maes leaving the club.

He was replaced by Argentine manager Javier Torrente in September.

With two wins in the last four games, Shankland is also off the mark with strikes against top five sides Anderlecht and Genk.

He feels the Tannadice love and is overwhelmed with well-wishing tweets and messages from United fans.

But the striker has also found a place in the hearts of his new fans, with the Beerschot supporters chanting his name in English, French and Flemish.

“The fans have really backed us this season,” Shankland told Courier Sport.

“There’s a big section across from our dugouts and it’s always bouncing.

“Even when things haven’t gone well they have stuck with us. The fans here are special.

“They are vocal throughout the 90 minutes. You go to some games in Scotland and it feels like a library by comparison.

“They’ve even sung my name a couple of times now and mix up their songs to sing in French, Flemish and even a bit of English!

Lawrence Shankland thanks Dundee United fans

Lawrence Shankland celebrating with Dundee United fans

“The Dundee United fans have also backed me.

“I always had a very good relationship with them and it’s continued.

“They took to me early on and stuck with me. I left on decent terms so that helps.

“It’s not often you go somewhere and the fans from your previous club are still urging you to do well but that’s what they are doing.

“I get so many messages. If I replied to them all, I’d have no time to spend with my family but I’m very grateful.

“It’s been the maddest six weeks I’ve had in football.

“We were losing games, getting red cards and new players were coming in every week.

“Having the support of fans has helped me and the club a lot.

“My parents were over for our win against Genk and I scored my first goal at home.

“My dad claims he saw the goal but the away fans had let off a smoke bomb a few minutes before so I’m not sure he did!”

Lawrence Shankland watched his old club beat Aberdeen on Saturday

Shankland still keeps in touch with his former United team-mates and watched last weekend’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen on DUTV.

With United flying high, Shankland hopes they enjoy a successful season.

“Dundee United is a big club,” said Shankland. “They have a huge fan base and an ambitious chairman.

“They are capable of challenging at the top but I’m not going to heap any more pressure on them.”

