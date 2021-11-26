PODCAST: Dundee United’s new captain and an outbreak of off-field politics at Tannadice By Eric Nicolson November 26 2021, 3.27pm Ryan Edwards is the new Dundee United club captain. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up There has been the appointment of a new captain and a bit of off-field politics at Dundee United this week. On the pitch, the Tangerines are now faced with a trip to play Ross County and manager Tam Courts is expecting a “frosty reception” in Dingwall. Jim Spence and Eric Nicolson cover all the Tannadice talking points and assess a crossroads week for the other two Tayside Premiership clubs, St Johnstone and Dundee. Also on the agenda are Arbroath’s promotion credentials and a feel good factor returning to Dunfermline just in time. Listen below at Podbean Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify More from The Courier PODCAST: St Johnstone v Celtic preview, Dundee United’s new signing and Dunfermline’s new manager PODCAST: Dunfermline’s managerial options and Dundee United’s changing power base PODCAST: Dundee United boss Tam Courts shows he is a fast learner PODCAST: Dundee and James McPake in a crisis of ‘horrible familiarity’