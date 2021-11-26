PODCAST: Dundee United’s new captain and an outbreak of off-field politics at Tannadice

An error occurred. Please try again.

There has been the appointment of a new captain and a bit of off-field politics at Dundee United this week.

On the pitch, the Tangerines are now faced with a trip to play Ross County and manager Tam Courts is expecting a “frosty reception” in Dingwall.

Jim Spence and Eric Nicolson cover all the Tannadice talking points and assess a crossroads week for the other two Tayside Premiership clubs, St Johnstone and Dundee.

Also on the agenda are Arbroath’s promotion credentials and a feel good factor returning to Dunfermline just in time.

Listen below at Podbean

Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify