EXCLUSIVE: New Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards outlines his ambitious targets for Tannadice club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: New Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards outlines his ambitious targets for Tannadice club

By Ewan Smith
November 29 2021, 5.15pm Updated: November 29 2021, 5.26pm
Ryan Edwards is determined to lead Dundee United to glory this term
Ryan Edwards is determined to lead Dundee United to glory this term

Ryan Edwards has set out the ambitious targets he hopes to achieve as the new Dundee United captain.

Edwards took on the skipper’s armband for the first time on Saturday – in a 1-1 draw with Ross County – after being named as the permanent club captain.

His formidable central defensive partnership with Charlie Mulgrew has played a pivotal role in Dundee United’s successful start to the season.

But the determined Dundee United star isn’t happy to settle for second best.

And scraping into the top six isn’t enough to satisfy his ambitions.

Ryan Edwards is leading by example as Dundee United captain

“We’re not sitting here thinking that we just want to get top six,’” said Edwards.

“We’re not satisfied with that. We really want to push on and be in the higher end of the top six.

“Everyone feels the same way at the club.

“If we can keep it going we have a big chance to finish really high in the league.

“There’s not much in it. Celtic and Rangers are starting to pull off with a couple of games in hand but everyone is beating everyone.

“After Motherwell on Tuesday and Celtic on Sunday, who knows where we could be?

“If we go and get wins then we could be really up there. That’s the aim.

“There’s no reason why we can’t achieve that. We have played everyone at least once and know what they are all about.

“We know we are.more than capable of beating everyone. It’s up to us to try and do that.

“Europe’s not something we have spoken about.

“It’s early days but our aim is to finish in the high end of the top six.

“If that gets us into Europe, then so be it. We’ll look forward to that.”

Ryan Edwards: I’m proud to be captain of this great club

Ryan Edwards is keen to make his mark as captain

Meanwhile, Edwards has spoken of his pride at taking over the captain’s armband from Mark Reynolds.

“I was delighted when the manager called me to ask me to be captain,” added Edwards.

“I didn’t even need to think about it and jumped at the chance.

“It’s a big responsibility but it’s one I’m absolutely delighted to take on.

“Mark Reynolds and Calum Butcher have had it in the past. They have been brilliant captains for this club.

“It’s an honour to follow on from them.

“Hopefully I can back up the manager’s faith in me and I can’t wait to find out what the future holds for me as captain of this great club.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards delighted to ‘be adored’ as Dundee United captain after fans sing Stone Roses classic on skipper debut