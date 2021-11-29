EXCLUSIVE: New Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards outlines his ambitious targets for Tannadice club

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ryan Edwards has set out the ambitious targets he hopes to achieve as the new Dundee United captain.

Edwards took on the skipper’s armband for the first time on Saturday – in a 1-1 draw with Ross County – after being named as the permanent club captain.

His formidable central defensive partnership with Charlie Mulgrew has played a pivotal role in Dundee United’s successful start to the season.

But the determined Dundee United star isn’t happy to settle for second best.

And scraping into the top six isn’t enough to satisfy his ambitions.

“We’re not sitting here thinking that we just want to get top six,’” said Edwards.

“We’re not satisfied with that. We really want to push on and be in the higher end of the top six.

“Everyone feels the same way at the club.

“If we can keep it going we have a big chance to finish really high in the league.

“There’s not much in it. Celtic and Rangers are starting to pull off with a couple of games in hand but everyone is beating everyone.

“After Motherwell on Tuesday and Celtic on Sunday, who knows where we could be?

“If we go and get wins then we could be really up there. That’s the aim.

“There’s no reason why we can’t achieve that. We have played everyone at least once and know what they are all about.

“We know we are.more than capable of beating everyone. It’s up to us to try and do that.

“Europe’s not something we have spoken about.

“It’s early days but our aim is to finish in the high end of the top six.

“If that gets us into Europe, then so be it. We’ll look forward to that.”

Ryan Edwards: I’m proud to be captain of this great club

Meanwhile, Edwards has spoken of his pride at taking over the captain’s armband from Mark Reynolds.

“I was delighted when the manager called me to ask me to be captain,” added Edwards.

“I didn’t even need to think about it and jumped at the chance.

“It’s a big responsibility but it’s one I’m absolutely delighted to take on.

A clean sheet at one end and a goal at the other! 💪@RyanEdwards_5 with a #TOTW worthy performance on Saturday 🍊#cinchPrem | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/pKSQNvzlNL — SPFL (@spfl) October 20, 2021

“Mark Reynolds and Calum Butcher have had it in the past. They have been brilliant captains for this club.

“It’s an honour to follow on from them.

“Hopefully I can back up the manager’s faith in me and I can’t wait to find out what the future holds for me as captain of this great club.”