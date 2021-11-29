What TV channel is Motherwell v Dundee United on? How to watch and stream midweek Premiership clash LIVE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

What TV channel is Motherwell v Dundee United on? How to watch and stream midweek Premiership clash LIVE

By Scott Lorimer
November 29 2021, 7.00pm Updated: November 29 2021, 7.14pm
Dundee United will travel to Fir Park so take on Motherwell on Tuesday.
Dundee United head to Lanarkshire to take on Motherwell in the SPFL Premiership on Tuesday.

Tam Courts’ side will be desperate to get back to winning ways after conceding a late equaliser against Ross County on Saturday.

The Tangerines will face a Fir Park side looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Dundee.

United have already beaten the ‘Well this season with a 2-1 win at Tannadice. They’ll be looking to make it two wins out of two on Tuesday.

It is set up to be an intriguing tie – and will be shown live on TV for those who can’t make it in person.

What channel is Motherwell v Dundee United on?

The game will be shown live from Fir Park on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Viewers can find these channels at…

  • Sky channel 401 and 403
  • Virgin channel 501 and 503
  • BT channel 440 and 442

Fans who don’t subscribe to Sky Sports can also watch the game by purchasing a Sky Sports day pass from Now TV for £9.98.

Charlie Mulgrew netted the winner against Motherwell at Tannadice.

What time does Motherwell v Dundee United coverage start?

Coverage and build-up starts at 7.30pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick off.

The broadcast ends at 10.15pm.

What has been said in the build up?

Dundee United manager Tam Courts said: “We have a big opportunity on Tuesday night to turn that point from Dingwall into a good one by winning three.

“We are in quite a privileged position because even if the worst was to happen at Fir Park, Motherwell would close the distance on us, they can’t overtake us.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts
“But it is also a huge incentive for us to get on to 28 points which, at the 16-game mark, would be quite a significant haul and put us in a really strong position as we target the top-six position.

“But again, we knew last week that this was going to be quite a significant week.

“Ross County is a really tough venue and a good point if we beat Motherwell on Tuesday night.”

