What TV channel is Motherwell v Dundee United on? How to watch and stream midweek Premiership clash LIVE

Dundee United head to Lanarkshire to take on Motherwell in the SPFL Premiership on Tuesday.

Tam Courts’ side will be desperate to get back to winning ways after conceding a late equaliser against Ross County on Saturday.

The Tangerines will face a Fir Park side looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Dundee.

United have already beaten the ‘Well this season with a 2-1 win at Tannadice. They’ll be looking to make it two wins out of two on Tuesday.

It is set up to be an intriguing tie – and will be shown live on TV for those who can’t make it in person.

What channel is Motherwell v Dundee United on?

The game will be shown live from Fir Park on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Viewers can find these channels at…

Sky channel 401 and 403

Virgin channel 501 and 503

BT channel 440 and 442

Fans who don’t subscribe to Sky Sports can also watch the game by purchasing a Sky Sports day pass from Now TV for £9.98.

What time does Motherwell v Dundee United coverage start?

Coverage and build-up starts at 7.30pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick off.

The broadcast ends at 10.15pm.

What has been said in the build up?

Dundee United manager Tam Courts said: “We have a big opportunity on Tuesday night to turn that point from Dingwall into a good one by winning three.

“We are in quite a privileged position because even if the worst was to happen at Fir Park, Motherwell would close the distance on us, they can’t overtake us.

“But it is also a huge incentive for us to get on to 28 points which, at the 16-game mark, would be quite a significant haul and put us in a really strong position as we target the top-six position.

“But again, we knew last week that this was going to be quite a significant week.

“Ross County is a really tough venue and a good point if we beat Motherwell on Tuesday night.”