Tam Courts cites ‘positive’ Mark Reynolds relations as ‘colossal’ Ryan Edwards becomes Dundee United captain

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts has praised Mark Reynolds for a professional handover of the Dundee United captain’s armband to Ryan Edwards.

Reynolds has stepped down from his role of United skipper after finding it hard to break up the formidable partnership of Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew.

Courts admits he will be having conversations with Reynolds about ‘what the future may look like’ as the former Aberdeen star’s contract expires in the summer.

But the United boss was also fulsome in his praise for Reynolds and how he handled the news of Edwards’ captaincy.

“I can understand why it may be seen as a brave decision externally,” said Courts.

“But I’d also like to commend the part Mark Reynolds played in it.

“My relationship with him is very transparent. We manage each other’s expectations.

“He also knows that for us to take another step in where we want to go as a club, we need some leadership on the park.

“We need something fresh and Ryan meets our expectations.

“I probably have more conversations with Mark Reynolds than any other player at the club.

“If that’s an indication of how strong a relationship is then it’s a good barometer of where we are at.

Mark Reynolds ‘great source of support’ to Tam Courts

“He’s been a real source of support to me and continues to be so.

“He hasn’t been playing regularly in the team so the captaincy for a few different reasons has been passed around different people.

“This was a good opportunity to make a statement in terms of who I wanted to lead the team moving forward.

“Ryan embodies what we stand for as a staff in terms of his principles and values.

“You’d never want to say Mark could never play for Dundee United again because he’s still a valuable member of the squad.

“But Mark understands there is good competition at the club and young players who need an opportunity.

“We are also having good conversations about what his future may look like.”

Tam Courts: Ryan Edwards will be a colossal captain

Meanwhile, Courts has labelled Edwards as ‘colossal’ after making his captaincy debut at Ross County on Saturday.

“One thing I want to make clear to Ryan is I don’t need him to change on the pitch,” added Courts ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Motherwell.

“He’s been nothing short of colossal for us. Off the pitch he’s a gentleman and he trains properly every single day.

“He’s a real source of motivation and support for his team-mates too.

“He’s got everything you need to become a top captain for this club.

“He is a real ambassador and role model to everyone at the club, including myself. It was quite an easy decision in the end.”