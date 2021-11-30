Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts cites 'positive' Mark Reynolds relations as 'colossal' Ryan Edwards becomes Dundee United captain

By Ewan Smith
November 30 2021, 7.45am
Tam Courts has praised Mark Reynolds for a professional handover of the Dundee United captain’s armband to Ryan Edwards.

Reynolds has stepped down from his role of United skipper after finding it hard to break up the formidable partnership of Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew.

Courts admits he will be having conversations with Reynolds about ‘what the future may look like’ as the former Aberdeen star’s contract expires in the summer.

But the United boss was also fulsome in his praise for Reynolds and how he handled the news of Edwards’ captaincy.

“I can understand why it may be seen as a brave decision externally,” said Courts.

Mark Reynolds in action for Dundee United during a Premier Sports Cup Quarter Final against Hibs
“But I’d also like to commend the part Mark Reynolds played in it.

“My relationship with him is very transparent. We manage each other’s expectations.

“He also knows that for us to take another step in where we want to go as a club, we need some leadership on the park.

“We need something fresh and Ryan meets our expectations.

“I probably have more conversations with Mark Reynolds than any other player at the club.

“If that’s an indication of how strong a relationship is then it’s a good barometer of where we are at.

Mark Reynolds ‘great source of support’ to Tam Courts

“He’s been a real source of support to me and continues to be so.

“He hasn’t been playing regularly in the team so the captaincy for a few different reasons has been passed around different people.

“This was a good opportunity to make a statement in terms of who I wanted to lead the team moving forward.

“Ryan embodies what we stand for as a staff in terms of his principles and values.

“You’d never want to say Mark could never play for Dundee United again because he’s still a valuable member of the squad.

“But Mark understands there is good competition at the club and young players who need an opportunity.

“We are also having good conversations about what his future may look like.”

Tam Courts: Ryan Edwards will be a colossal captain

Meanwhile, Courts has labelled Edwards as ‘colossal’ after making his captaincy debut at Ross County on Saturday.

“One thing I want to make clear to Ryan is I don’t need him to change on the pitch,” added Courts ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Motherwell.

“He’s been nothing short of colossal for us. Off the pitch he’s a gentleman and he trains properly every single day.

“He’s a real source of motivation and support for his team-mates too.

“He’s got everything you need to become a top captain for this club.

“He is a real ambassador and role model to everyone at the club, including myself. It was quite an easy decision in the end.”

