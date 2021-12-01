Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United Business Club hit back at Tony Asghar ‘disrupters’ statement

By Sean Hamilton
December 1 2021, 5.22pm Updated: December 1 2021, 5.39pm
Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
The Dundee United Business Club (DUBC) have sought to clarify their position amid a row with the club over historic memorabilia stored at Tannadice.

United sporting director Tony Asghar released a statement earlier this week in which he criticised ‘disrupters’ for spreading ‘rumours and allegations’ about his conduct amongst the Tangerines support.

Asghar described as ‘unfounded and false’ a social media suggestion that he had snubbed a table of Dundee United legends at Walter Smith’s memorial service at Ibrox.

But he also rubbished rumours that former players had been told by the club to take back memorabilia – such as football shirts and caps – that had been loaned to the club for display at Tannadice.

The DUBC are the overseers of said memorabilia, some of which HAS been returned to former players like Paul Sturrock, Paul Hegarty and David Narey, albeit not at the club’s insistence.

The legendary Dundee United title winning side of 1983

And in a statement, the Business Club have moved to explain their side of the story.

It said: “With regards to the donated items mentioned, in particular Scotland shirts owned by ex-players, we would like to clarify D.U.B.C.’s position on this matter.

“When renovation work was being undertaken (at Tannadice) over two years ago, DUBC was approached by a club employee and were handed these items over for safe-keeping and possible use in future displays.

“Recently DUBC were approached by the ex-players (all United Legends) to ascertain the whereabouts of these items.

“It was confirmed to them that they were held securely by DUBC within Tannadice and, shortly thereafter, a request was then received from them to DUBC to return these items to the individuals concerned.

Items owned by a number of Dundee United legends had been on display at Tannadice

“A satisfactory handover of the aforementioned items took place following the recent Dundee United/Aberdeen game.

“We are more than satisfied we acted appropriately and in accordance with the legends’ wishes.”

The Business Club also responded to claims by United’s sporting director that members, having been offered access to Tannadice in certain time slots to complete an inventory of museum items, informed the club that none of the offered slots were suitable.

They said: “DUBC offered to attend any day Monday to Friday from 10.00 am onwards during daylight hours during to undertake this task.

“The inventory work actually commenced on Wednesday 20th October in the presence of the Supporter Liaison Officer (SLO) and the following Monday 25th October without the SLO, when we spent five hours each day voluntarily compiling an inventory of items retained within the football club premises.

‘Finalise the inventory’

“We then requested access from 10.00 am on Monday, November 1, which was denied by the SLO, the reason given was that the safety officer and the head of events and conferencing were not in the stadium that day.

“Discussions continued with the SLO culminating in an offer by him to take our keys in order for him alone to conduct and finalise the inventory.

“This was considered by our executive and deemed inappropriate given his complete lack of knowledge of all the items and also the enormity of the task.

“We countered the SLO’s request with the suggestion that DUBC, would, with the agreement of the SLO, attend and remove our items and those of others under our control.

“We received an acknowledgement of this proposal but to date no formal response.”

