Dundee United v Celtic match in doubt due to Storm Arwen damage

Damage to Tannadice caused by Storm Arwen has put Sunday’s game between Dundee United and Celtic in jeopardy.

Tannadice Street was shut on Monday and it has been reported that Dundee City Council will make a health and safety assessment before the live Sky TV Premiership clash is given the go-ahead.

United said in a statement earlier this week: “Following Friday night’s Storm Arwen, we can confirm parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand roof were damaged.

“As a result Dundee City Council closed the road outside.

“Assessment of damage and restoration will begin today and is expected to last a few days.”

And it is now understood it is far from certain that assessment will be a formality.