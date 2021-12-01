Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United v Celtic match in doubt due to Storm Arwen damage

By Eric Nicolson
December 1 2021, 9.06pm
Fire crews were called to Tannadice Park to assist with roof repairs after Storm Arwen.
Damage to Tannadice caused by Storm Arwen has put Sunday’s game between Dundee United and Celtic in jeopardy.

Tannadice Street was shut on Monday and it has been reported that Dundee City Council will make a health and safety assessment before the live Sky TV Premiership clash is given the go-ahead.

United said in a statement earlier this week: “Following Friday night’s Storm Arwen, we can confirm parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand roof were damaged.

“As a result Dundee City Council closed the road outside.

“Assessment of damage and restoration will begin today and is expected to last a few days.”

And it is now understood it is far from certain that assessment will be a formality.

