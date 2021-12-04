Tam Courts says return of top Dundee United stars will turn down heat on ‘firefight’ ahead of Celtic clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts admits bossing Dundee United has felt like firefighting in recent weeks.

But the Tangerines head coach believes the return to fitness of several top stars will take the heat off his young squad.

United face Celtic on Sunday with just one win in six games to their name.

It has been their toughest run of the season – and has coincided with injuries to key midfield stars Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt.

Motherwell in midweek proved too much for a young United side to handle.

But ahead of Sunday’s clash with Celtic at Tannadice, Courts revealed hopes that the return of his injured stars will see United once again challenge the teams at the top end of the table.

He said: “We’ve actually had a few players back on the training pitch (this week).

“We’ve been trying to get players fit and available over the last few weeks but I think there’s probably a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

“For me, it’s something we don’t want to complain about too much.

“I was brought into this job to give young players an opportunity. You’ve got three academy players on the pitch and a bench full of them on Tuesday night.

“It’s part of their development and part of my development to try and give them that opportunity.

“What we’ve seen is, when we’ve got a full complement of players available, we can be a force for anyone in the league – or at least compete well.

“Tuesday night was probably as poor as we’ve been for quite a long time.

“It probably has felt like a bit of a firefight for the best part of six weeks. That probably ties in with the timescales that people have been out for.

“That has given other players an opportunity and I think I’ve got a better understanding of the squad.

“We’ve still been able to maintain results in that period but I think Tuesday night was probably a step too far for us.”

Sunday’s match looked to be in doubt for a time over damage to Tannadice caused by Storm Arwen.

After inspection, the game was cleared to go ahead, albeit with a section of the ground allocated to Celtic fans closed.

But Courts insists a potential call-off never came into his thinking, which was entirely focused on creating a plan for Sunday’s clash.

He explained: “It’s a dangerous trap to fall into as a manager if you think the game is in doubt, whether that’s with the weather or the stadium in this case.

“You need to focus on the game and think it will be on.

“That doubt could get through to the player so we have just took it that the game was on.

“As far as I know it looks like some people will have their tickets revoked but the stadium will still have a great atmosphere.”

He added: “Celtic are a top team who I went to watch on Sunday and I watched them on Thursday night.

‘Close game’

“They are in good form but they might have a few injuries themselves.

“I think it will make it an interesting game.

“We have a plan and we have shown we have flexibility with the tactics and game plan.

“Against Celtic you have to defend well and we did that at Celtic Park.

“The crossbar saved us a few times as did our goalie.

“But we could have had a penalty and we had a significant chance late on.

“If we get much the same on Sunday it will be a close game and the fans will be in for a good match.”