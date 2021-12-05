Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United ‘not brave enough’ against Celtic but boss Tam Courts insists they can overcome ‘tricky period’

By Ewan Smith
December 5 2021, 4.48pm
Dundee United were outclassed as Celtic clinched a convincing 3-0 win
Tam Courts admits Dundee United didn’t show enough ‘bravery’ as they fell to defeat against a commanding Celtic side.

United were outclassed by the Glasgow giants as goals from Tom Rogic, David Turnbull and Liam Scales sealed their 3-0 win at Tannadice.

That defeat means United have won just once in seven games with Courts admitting his team are going through a ‘tricky period.’

United remain in fourth place, just a goal ahead of Motherwell, after their early season form put them into a good position at the top.

But Courts admits they need to rediscover the sort of form that saw them beat Rangers and hold Celtic to a draw in Glasgow – starting with next week’s clash with Livingston.

“We have been very reliant on the same players to perform and perform admirably for us,” said Courts.

“We’re just in a moment where the squad is a bit stretched. We’re just having one of those tricky periods in a season.

“But we’re calm and focused. We know where we need to get to.

“It’s more about giving Celtic credit than actually looking at any failings we’ve got.

“In Glasgow we passed the ball better, played through the pressure better and there was more bravery.

“Today, Celtic didn’t really have to do a lot to force us to turn over the ball as regularly as we did. That was frustrating.

“To play against any of the Glasgow teams, you’ve really got to have players on top of their game being brave enough to play in and through pressure.

“Unfortunately we were unable to do that.”

Tam Courts: Scottish Premiership is so competitive

Tam Courts watched his Dundee United side failing to compete with Celtic

Courts hopes his side can regroup and get back to winning ways for Saturday’s visit of Livi.

United drew with David Martindale’s side at the start of their ‘tricky period’ at the end of October.

But that came on the back of four wins in five games and Courts remains positive.

“It’s exactly the same way as when we were winning games,” added Courts.

“It’s recognising that the league is competitive. Everyone is beating everyone.

“We beat Aberdeen here in our last home game.

“We have drawn away to Ross County and we have been beaten by Motherwell then Celtic.

“It’s quite a big game for us next week and one that we are excited by.”

