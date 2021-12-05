Dundee United ‘not brave enough’ against Celtic but boss Tam Courts insists they can overcome ‘tricky period’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts admits Dundee United didn’t show enough ‘bravery’ as they fell to defeat against a commanding Celtic side.

United were outclassed by the Glasgow giants as goals from Tom Rogic, David Turnbull and Liam Scales sealed their 3-0 win at Tannadice.

That defeat means United have won just once in seven games with Courts admitting his team are going through a ‘tricky period.’

United remain in fourth place, just a goal ahead of Motherwell, after their early season form put them into a good position at the top.

But Courts admits they need to rediscover the sort of form that saw them beat Rangers and hold Celtic to a draw in Glasgow – starting with next week’s clash with Livingston.

🎙️ "All the goals were avoidable." Thomas Courts credits Celtic for their performance and result but says his Dundee United side could have avoided conceding all three goals. pic.twitter.com/ivqrVVXE1U — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 5, 2021

“We have been very reliant on the same players to perform and perform admirably for us,” said Courts.

“We’re just in a moment where the squad is a bit stretched. We’re just having one of those tricky periods in a season.

“But we’re calm and focused. We know where we need to get to.

“It’s more about giving Celtic credit than actually looking at any failings we’ve got.

“In Glasgow we passed the ball better, played through the pressure better and there was more bravery.

“Today, Celtic didn’t really have to do a lot to force us to turn over the ball as regularly as we did. That was frustrating.

“To play against any of the Glasgow teams, you’ve really got to have players on top of their game being brave enough to play in and through pressure.

“Unfortunately we were unable to do that.”

Tam Courts: Scottish Premiership is so competitive

Courts hopes his side can regroup and get back to winning ways for Saturday’s visit of Livi.

United drew with David Martindale’s side at the start of their ‘tricky period’ at the end of October.

But that came on the back of four wins in five games and Courts remains positive.

“It’s exactly the same way as when we were winning games,” added Courts.

OUT OF NOWHERE! 🤯 A brilliant solo effort from Tom Rogic puts Celtic in the lead against Dundee United 🙌🟢 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/uLoLavtYnX — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 5, 2021

“It’s recognising that the league is competitive. Everyone is beating everyone.

“We beat Aberdeen here in our last home game.

“We have drawn away to Ross County and we have been beaten by Motherwell then Celtic.

“It’s quite a big game for us next week and one that we are excited by.”