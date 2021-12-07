LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are struggling for form and Sunday’s Celtic defeat highlighted exactly why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are struggling for form and Sunday’s Celtic defeat highlighted exactly why

By Lee Wilkie
December 7 2021, 8.30am Updated: December 7 2021, 4.10pm
Columnist Lee Wilkie looks back at Dundee United's defeat to Celtic and what they are missing at Tannadice.
Columnist Lee Wilkie looks back at Dundee United's defeat to Celtic and what they are missing at Tannadice.

Nobody is realistically expecting Dundee United to go and beat Celtic these days.

Both sides of the Old Firm are now showing their dominance over the rest of the Premiership.

But for United not to even lay a glove on Ange Postecoglou’s side was a real disappointment.

Gulf

Especially since they did so well in their last meeting at Parkhead.

This was an entirely different display, however.

In Glasgow, United were really composed on the ball, pressed well and then kept it under pressure when they could.

They got rewards for that.

Tom Rogic makes it 1-0.
Tom Rogic makes it 1-0.

On Sunday, it’s difficult to even say the Tangerines were poor when Celtic didn’t even give them the opportunity to be poor! They just couldn’t get the ball.

And that’s the most frustrating aspect of Sunday, that we’ve seen United compete with Celtic before. This time there was a gulf between the sides.

Since that draw in September, the fortunes of the two teams have gone in opposite directions – Celtic are looking a much more complete side while the Tangerines now have only one win in the last seven.

United limitations

In recent weeks the limitations of Tam Courts’ squad have been made clear.

You only have to look at his substitution on 52 minutes to see that.

Two goals down at home, calling on Calum Butcher to replace an attacker in Louis Appere isn’t going to get you back into the game.

Butcher is the type to go on and protect what you have, not a progressive change.

Darren Watson came on later and I’m pleased to see him getting some game time. He’s one I coached in the youth sides at Tannadice and he brings plenty of energy and pace.

But, right now for United there isn’t a plan B.

I felt sorry for Nicky Clark, he had a pretty thankless task.

And up front is where the problem the Tangerines have right now is clear.

Lawrence Shankland left and wasn’t replaced.

Marc McNulty came back and got injured while Max Biamou arrived but we’ve barely seen him.

Lawrence Shankland left Dundee United in the summer.
Lawrence Shankland left Dundee United in the summer.

Bringing in a free agent outside of a transfer window isn’t really replacing your No 1 striker anyway.

Without a different kind of attacker to bring off the bench, it’s difficult to change the flow of a game like Sunday’s.

And, overall, Courts is limited in his ability to change the flow of his team.

Perspective

I’m not wanting to be too harsh on them, though, because the season overall has been really positive so far.

Perspective is needed and playing Celtic is rarely going to define your season.

What they don’t want to do is give up all the good work they did in the first quarter of the campaign – they were knocking on second place not long ago.

Livingston next is one they will be looking at to stop the run they’re on – after that is Rangers and Hibs.

A big performance is needed to get United back on track.

