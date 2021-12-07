LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are struggling for form and Sunday’s Celtic defeat highlighted exactly why

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nobody is realistically expecting Dundee United to go and beat Celtic these days.

Both sides of the Old Firm are now showing their dominance over the rest of the Premiership.

But for United not to even lay a glove on Ange Postecoglou’s side was a real disappointment.

Gulf

Especially since they did so well in their last meeting at Parkhead.

This was an entirely different display, however.

In Glasgow, United were really composed on the ball, pressed well and then kept it under pressure when they could.

They got rewards for that.

On Sunday, it’s difficult to even say the Tangerines were poor when Celtic didn’t even give them the opportunity to be poor! They just couldn’t get the ball.

And that’s the most frustrating aspect of Sunday, that we’ve seen United compete with Celtic before. This time there was a gulf between the sides.

Since that draw in September, the fortunes of the two teams have gone in opposite directions – Celtic are looking a much more complete side while the Tangerines now have only one win in the last seven.

United limitations

In recent weeks the limitations of Tam Courts’ squad have been made clear.

You only have to look at his substitution on 52 minutes to see that.

Two goals down at home, calling on Calum Butcher to replace an attacker in Louis Appere isn’t going to get you back into the game.

Butcher is the type to go on and protect what you have, not a progressive change.

Darren Watson came on later and I’m pleased to see him getting some game time. He’s one I coached in the youth sides at Tannadice and he brings plenty of energy and pace.

But, right now for United there isn’t a plan B.

I felt sorry for Nicky Clark, he had a pretty thankless task.

And up front is where the problem the Tangerines have right now is clear.

Lawrence Shankland left and wasn’t replaced.

Marc McNulty came back and got injured while Max Biamou arrived but we’ve barely seen him.

Bringing in a free agent outside of a transfer window isn’t really replacing your No 1 striker anyway.

Without a different kind of attacker to bring off the bench, it’s difficult to change the flow of a game like Sunday’s.

And, overall, Courts is limited in his ability to change the flow of his team.

Perspective

I’m not wanting to be too harsh on them, though, because the season overall has been really positive so far.

Perspective is needed and playing Celtic is rarely going to define your season.

What they don’t want to do is give up all the good work they did in the first quarter of the campaign – they were knocking on second place not long ago.

Livingston next is one they will be looking at to stop the run they’re on – after that is Rangers and Hibs.

A big performance is needed to get United back on track.