Jeando Fuchs claims Dundee United would sacrifice ‘high percentage’ of any transfer fee amid reports of January interest

Jeando Fuchs has claimed Dundee United will have to sacrifice a large portion of their transfer fee if they choose to sell him in January.

Fuchs insisted in an interview with French website Foot Mercato that Celtic and Rangers have contacted his agent.

The Cameroon international also cited interest from an unnamed English Premier League club, Blackpool, Peterborough, Wigan and German side Stuttgart.

The United fans’ favourite is out of contract in May and has been offered a new deal.

Boss Tam Courts has insisted no transfer is ‘imminent’ for Fuchs, 24, who will be free in January to negotiate a pre-contract.

But Fuchs believes United will fork out a big slice of their fee if they cash in on him before the summer.

United landed Fuchs on a free from Spanish club Alaves last October.

And Fuchs claims they dropped 2 million Euros transfer fee demands in exchange for a sizeable sell-on clause.

“Last March, New York Red Bulls wanted to sign me,” Fuchs told Foot Mercato. “Their offer could have gone up to 700,000 Euros but it was refused by Alaves.

“I asked for an explanation but no-one gave me one.

“The sporting director continually blocked my departure and said no to offers below 2 million Euros – an impossible price considering I hadn’t played for several months.

“I started the next season with Alaves.

“I went to see the new manager in my hotel. He told me straight away that he couldn’t count on me without knowing me or seeing me as a player.

“I was instantly side lined. I ran with the other unwanted players and went to play ping-pong when the others were training.

“At that moment, I got a call from a lady who told me she had an offer from Scotland.

“I asked what the conditions were and asked to speak to the coach to explain what happened to me in Israel. That reassured me.

“I told them that Alaves were very demanding financially.

“But because the lady knew the Alaves sporting director very well an agreement was quickly reached.

“And, finally, they let me go free with a high percentage sell-on fee.”

Meanwhile, Fuchs has targeted a European place.

He has praised the ‘passionate’ United fans, making it clear he is happy at the club.

“The goal this season is to find ourselves in the qualifying places for Europe,” he added.

“That’s the first objective. After that it’s to finish as high as possible.

“I’m going to try to do all that I can to give my best to help the team.

“For my first Dundee derby the stadium was full. It was beautiful.

“When the fans urge you on, you can feel how passionate they are.

“When you hear the crowd singing your name after a big tackle, it’s something else.”