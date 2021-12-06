Jeando Fuchs claims Dundee United would sacrifice ‘high percentage’ of any transfer fee amid reports of January interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jeando Fuchs claims Dundee United would sacrifice ‘high percentage’ of any transfer fee amid reports of January interest

By Ewan Smith
December 6 2021, 2.13pm Updated: December 6 2021, 4.48pm
Jeando Fuchs starred for Dundee United against Celtic on Sunday
Jeando Fuchs has claimed Dundee United will have to sacrifice a large portion of their transfer fee if they choose to sell him in January.

Fuchs insisted in an interview with French website Foot Mercato that Celtic and Rangers have contacted his agent.

The Cameroon international also cited interest from an unnamed English Premier League club, Blackpool, Peterborough, Wigan and German side Stuttgart.

The United fans’ favourite is out of contract in May and has been offered a new deal.

Boss Tam Courts has insisted no transfer is ‘imminent’ for Fuchs, 24, who will be free in January to negotiate a pre-contract.

But Fuchs believes United will fork out a big slice of their fee if they cash in on him before the summer.

United landed Fuchs on a free from Spanish club Alaves last October.

And Fuchs claims they dropped 2 million Euros transfer fee demands in exchange for a sizeable sell-on clause.

“Last March, New York Red Bulls wanted to sign me,” Fuchs told Foot Mercato. “Their offer could have gone up to 700,000 Euros but it was refused by Alaves.

“I asked for an explanation but no-one gave me one.

“The sporting director continually blocked my departure and said no to offers below 2 million Euros – an impossible price considering I hadn’t played for several months.

“I started the next season with Alaves.

“I went to see the new manager in my hotel. He told me straight away that he couldn’t count on me without knowing me or seeing me as a player.

“I was instantly side lined. I ran with the other unwanted players and went to play ping-pong when the others were training.

Jeando Fuchs: Dundee United negotiated sell-on clause to land me on a free

Fuchs has praised Dundee United’s fans

“At that moment, I got a call from a lady who told me she had an offer from Scotland.

“I asked what the conditions were and asked to speak to the coach to explain what happened to me in Israel. That reassured me.

“I told them that Alaves were very demanding financially.

“But because the lady knew the Alaves sporting director very well an agreement was quickly reached.

“And, finally, they let me go free with a high percentage sell-on fee.”

Dundee United boss Tam Courts is keen to hang onto Fuchs and team-mate Benjamin Siegrist

Meanwhile, Fuchs has targeted a European place.

He has praised the ‘passionate’ United fans, making it clear he is happy at the club.

“The goal this season is to find ourselves in the qualifying places for Europe,” he added.

“That’s the first objective. After that it’s to finish as high as possible.

“I’m going to try to do all that I can to give my best to help the team.

“For my first Dundee derby the stadium was full. It was beautiful.

“When the fans urge you on, you can feel how passionate they are.

“When you hear the crowd singing your name after a big tackle, it’s something else.”

