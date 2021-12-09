Teen star Archie Meekison pens Dundee United contract extension

An error occurred. Please try again.

Archie Meekison has extended his contract with Dundee United.

The teen star has put pen to paper on a two-year extension to his current Tannadice deal.

He is now committed to United until summer 2024.

✍️ 𝙈𝙀𝙀𝙆𝙄𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 ✍️ 📝 19-year-old Archie Meekison is the latest Terror to extend his Tannadice contract, committing his future to the club until the end of the 2023/24 campaign Read what Archie and Tam Courts had to say 👉 https://t.co/EpCwFsmoWi#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/t0pml5x8jt — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 9, 2021

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that Meekison (19) and fellow prospect Kieran Freeman (21) had reached agreement with the club on an extended stay.

Meekison’s new deal has now been confirmed by United – just hours after Freeman committed himself to the club for the same length of time.

After penning his agreement, Meekison told United’s official website: “I feel amazing to officially extend my stay at the club.

“The head coach has been amazing at speaking to me and telling me where he sees me in his plans. As a player it’s massively reassuring to know where you are.

“My injury at the start of the season set me back a bit but now I’m back and excited to get as many games as possible in the first team this season and build up that experience for me going forward.”

Tannadice boss Courts added: “Archie is a really talented and intelligent player with a real passion for both Dundee United and for developing himself further as a player.

“Although he has been in and out of the squad, he’s always been in my thinking in regard to what squad I select each weekend.

“I’ve got real confidence that as he matures and continues his development there will be even more opportunities for him going forward.”