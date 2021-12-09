Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Teen star Archie Meekison pens Dundee United contract extension

By Sean Hamilton
December 9 2021, 6.20pm Updated: December 9 2021, 6.22pm
Archie Meekison has committed to an extended contract at Dundee United
Archie Meekison has extended his contract with Dundee United.

The teen star has put pen to paper on a two-year extension to his current Tannadice deal.

He is now committed to United until summer 2024.

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that Meekison (19) and fellow prospect Kieran Freeman (21) had reached agreement with the club on an extended stay.

Meekison’s new deal has now been confirmed by United – just hours after Freeman committed himself to the club for the same length of time.

After penning his agreement, Meekison told United’s official website: “I feel amazing to officially extend my stay at the club.

“The head coach has been amazing at speaking to me and telling me where he sees me in his plans. As a player it’s massively reassuring to know where you are.

“My injury at the start of the season set me back a bit but now I’m back and excited to get as many games as possible in the first team this season and build up that experience for me going forward.”

Archie Meekison’s progress has pleased Dundee United head coach Tam Courts (pictured)

Tannadice boss Courts added: “Archie is a really talented and intelligent player with a real passion for both Dundee United and for developing himself further as a player.

“Although he has been in and out of the squad, he’s always been in my thinking in regard to what squad I select each weekend.

“I’ve got real confidence that as he matures and continues his development there will be even more opportunities for him going forward.”

