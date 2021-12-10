Kieran Freeman’s ‘passion for football’ praised as youngster signs new Dundee United deal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kieran Freeman’s ‘passion for football’ has been praised by Dundee United boss Tam Courts as the youngster penned a new deal until 2024.

Freeman has been outstanding for United this season after overcoming a THREE-YEAR injury hell to nail down a regular starting slot.

The United academy graduate saw a dream move to English club Southampton turn sour as injury blighted his career from the age of 16 to 19.

But Courts believes the wing-back appreciates the game even more because of his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“I coached Kieran quite a bit last season in a different capacity at the club,” said Tam Courts.

✍️ 𝙁𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 ✍️ 📝 We are delighted to confirm that academy graduate Kieran Freeman has penned a two-year extension to his United deal Full story 👉 https://t.co/1CCaFKE8yC#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/pADzvAvzJw — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 9, 2021

“This year we’ve seen a young, committed player that is looking for opportunities.

“He has been given one and has capitalised on that opportunity and making the position his own.

“As the season goes on you’d like to think we’d have some competition in that area of the pitch.

“But he has shown that he is more than capable of handling competition. He is well-equipped to handled Scottish Premiership football.

Tam Courts: Our fans love Kieran Freeman

“It’s great that we’ve got the next part of his future tied down with the football club.

“The fans have really taken to because there is an honest about the way he plays the game.

“There’s a passion towards the football club.

“There is also a realisation that all of this could have been snatched away from him because of injury.

“He’s a guy who really values what he’s got and he gives his all absolutely every day.

“It’s great to see him being rewarded with a new contract.

“We’ve seen that with some of our longer term injuries too like Declan Glass.

“The thought of having the game taken away from them makes them return with a real burning desire to succeed.

“They have a love and a passion for the game. That’s not just something I like in a player – it’s a necessity.

“I need to feel a desire to get better and an appreciation of the size of club they are at.

“Those two players in particular – Declan Glass and Kieran Freeman – epitomise it every day.

“When you are a full-time footballer it’s human instinct to take some things for granted.

“When you get your first contract or start training with the first team you think you are always going to be on an upward trajectory.

“If that gets cruelly snatched away with injuries – like it did with Declan and Kieran – then it makes you reconnect with the game.

“These two players particularly show that with their energy and passion on the pitch.”