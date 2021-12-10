Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran Freeman’s ‘passion for football’ praised as youngster signs new Dundee United deal

By Ewan Smith
December 10 2021, 7.45am
Kieran Freeman has signed signed a contract extension with Dundee United
Kieran Freeman’s ‘passion for football’ has been praised by Dundee United boss Tam Courts as the youngster penned a new deal until 2024.

Freeman has been outstanding for United this season after overcoming a THREE-YEAR injury hell to nail down a regular starting slot.

The United academy graduate saw a dream move to English club Southampton turn sour as injury blighted his career from the age of 16 to 19.

But Courts believes the wing-back appreciates the game even more because of his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“I coached Kieran quite a bit last season in a different capacity at the club,” said Tam Courts.

“This year we’ve seen a young, committed player that is looking for opportunities.

“He has been given one and has capitalised on that opportunity and making the position his own.

“As the season goes on you’d like to think we’d have some competition in that area of the pitch.

“But he has shown that he is more than capable of handling competition. He is well-equipped to handled Scottish Premiership football.

Tam Courts: Our fans love Kieran Freeman

Kieran Freeman celebrates with the Dundee United fans after scoring against Hibernian

“It’s great that we’ve got the next part of his future tied down with the football club.

“The fans have really taken to because there is an honest about the way he plays the game.

“There’s a passion towards the football club.

“There is also a realisation that all of this could have been snatched away from him because of injury.

“He’s a guy who really values what he’s got and he gives his all absolutely every day.

“It’s great to see him being rewarded with a new contract.

“We’ve seen that with some of our longer term injuries too like Declan Glass.

“The thought of having the game taken away from them makes them return with a real burning desire to succeed.

“They have a love and a passion for the game. That’s not just something I like in a player – it’s a necessity.

“I need to feel a desire to get better and an appreciation of the size of club they are at.

“Those two players in particular – Declan Glass and Kieran Freeman – epitomise it every day.

Declan Glass has been praised by Dundee United boss Tam Courts

“When you are a full-time footballer it’s human instinct to take some things for granted.

“When you get your first contract or start training with the first team you think you are always going to be on an upward trajectory.

“If that gets cruelly snatched away with injuries – like it did with Declan and Kieran – then it makes you reconnect with the game.

“These two players particularly show that with their energy and passion on the pitch.”

