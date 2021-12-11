Peter Pawlett praises ‘old school’ Kieran Freeman as Dundee United youngster pens new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Peter Pawlett praises ‘old school’ Kieran Freeman as Dundee United youngster pens new deal

By Ewan Smith
December 11 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 11 2021, 9.14am
Peter Pawlett is full of praise for Kieran Freeman
Peter Pawlett is full of praise for Kieran Freeman

Peter Pawlett has revealed how Kieran Freeman’s infectious ‘old school’ personality has won over his Dundee United team-mates.

Freeman penned a new two-year extension earlier this week to commit his future to Dundee United until 2024.

And after making a big impact on the park this term, midfielder Pawlett has revealed how the player they call ‘Sheep’ has won a host of new followers at Tannadice.

“Kieran has been brilliant,” said Pawlett. “He has always shown an enthusiasm and hard work.

“He’s a fit lad. He’s always up there on runs in pre-season.

Peter Pawlett has been impressed by Kieran Freeman this year

“With Liam Smith getting injured he’s had a chance and he’s taken it.

“He deserves his new contract. I’m really pleased for him and hopefully he can go on to have a really strong season.

“We call him Sheep because he’s from Aberdeen and he’s a great boy. He’s full of enthusiasm and is proper old school.

“He just gets his head down and works.

“As an older player I like to see young boys put in that level of enthusiasm.

 

“He’s out in shorts and t-shirt every day. It’s -6 and he’s kicking about training in that sort of gear.

“You think to yourself ‘what’s he doing?’

“But it underlines the type of character he is. He just gets on with it and never complains about anything.

“Southampton took him when he was younger and he has had three serious knee injuries. That’s horrendous.

“But it tells you a lot about his character that he’s come back from that.

“Fair play to him. We want good player in our team and play with good players like Kieran.”

Peter Pawlett: Dundee United are still in a good place

Peter Pawlett insists Dundee United can get back to winning ways

Meanwhile, Pawlett is aiming to get back on track against Livingston on Saturday.

United have only won one game in their last seven but remain in fourth place by virtue of goal difference.

“You think ‘oh no, we’re in a bad run,’” added Pawlett. “Then you look at the league and think we are fine.

“We are in a good position but there are still regrets. There were opportunities that we didn’t take.

“We have quite a few games to come before the winter break and we are all very positive about the situation.

“We’ve fallen below the standards we have shown before. None of us have really hit the levels we are capable.

“But we’re not going to have a perfect season. There was always going to be a bump on the road and it’s certainly not all gloom and doom.”

Kieran Freeman’s ‘passion for football’ praised as youngster signs new Dundee United deal