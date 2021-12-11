Peter Pawlett praises ‘old school’ Kieran Freeman as Dundee United youngster pens new deal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peter Pawlett has revealed how Kieran Freeman’s infectious ‘old school’ personality has won over his Dundee United team-mates.

Freeman penned a new two-year extension earlier this week to commit his future to Dundee United until 2024.

And after making a big impact on the park this term, midfielder Pawlett has revealed how the player they call ‘Sheep’ has won a host of new followers at Tannadice.

“Kieran has been brilliant,” said Pawlett. “He has always shown an enthusiasm and hard work.

“He’s a fit lad. He’s always up there on runs in pre-season.

“With Liam Smith getting injured he’s had a chance and he’s taken it.

“He deserves his new contract. I’m really pleased for him and hopefully he can go on to have a really strong season.

“We call him Sheep because he’s from Aberdeen and he’s a great boy. He’s full of enthusiasm and is proper old school.

“He just gets his head down and works.

“As an older player I like to see young boys put in that level of enthusiasm.

Kieran Freeman's efforts to keep the dees out! He did well today as well as Edwards & Mulgrew for goal saving efforts. Was lively too up the wing taking the ball away fae danger. pic.twitter.com/NuC67hU8J2 — SHEDHEDS 🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@shedheds) September 19, 2021

“He’s out in shorts and t-shirt every day. It’s -6 and he’s kicking about training in that sort of gear.

“You think to yourself ‘what’s he doing?’

“But it underlines the type of character he is. He just gets on with it and never complains about anything.

“Southampton took him when he was younger and he has had three serious knee injuries. That’s horrendous.

“But it tells you a lot about his character that he’s come back from that.

“Fair play to him. We want good player in our team and play with good players like Kieran.”

Peter Pawlett: Dundee United are still in a good place

Meanwhile, Pawlett is aiming to get back on track against Livingston on Saturday.

United have only won one game in their last seven but remain in fourth place by virtue of goal difference.

“You think ‘oh no, we’re in a bad run,’” added Pawlett. “Then you look at the league and think we are fine.

“We are in a good position but there are still regrets. There were opportunities that we didn’t take.

Zander Clark v Dundee United pic.twitter.com/n6e0IrsXCB — St. Johnstone FC News ★★ (@sjfcnews) October 31, 2021

“We have quite a few games to come before the winter break and we are all very positive about the situation.

“We’ve fallen below the standards we have shown before. None of us have really hit the levels we are capable.

“But we’re not going to have a perfect season. There was always going to be a bump on the road and it’s certainly not all gloom and doom.”