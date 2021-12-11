Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United 0 Livingston 1: United crash to damaging defeat after controversial penalty

By Ewan Smith
December 11 2021, 4.54pm
Livingston stars celebrate their winning goal at Dundee United
Dundee United crashed to another damaging defeat after Livingston claimed victory with a controversial penalty.

United made it just one win in eight as they dropped down to fifth with Ayo Obileye netting the spot-kick.

But the award was hotly-disputed as Andrew Shinnie fell easily under the challenge of Jeando Fuchs.

United suffered a late blow as returning midfielder Dylan Levitt suffered an injury in the warm-up.

Declan Glass was drafted into the side in the last minute after a pep talk with boss Tam Courts.

The first half was very much a non-event.

In fact, the biggest talking point came via ref Gavin Duncan on 17 minutes.

With Glass hauling back Alan Forrest, Duncan reached for his pocket only to discover he’d forgotten his cards.

Fourth official David Dickinson dug him out with a spare set and Glass DID go into the book.

Tam Courts watched Dundee United struggle to create against Livingston

With chances at a premium, Forrest came closest for the visitors as Cristian Montano robbed Fuchs before slipping in the winger.

Forrest curled a 20 yard effort inches wide of Benjamin Siegrist’s right post.

As the first half wore on, United began to get a foothold on the game with Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes both testing Max Stryjek.

Harkes then had appeals for a penalty waved away as he fell to the turf under the challenge of Cristian Montano.

Dundee United go behind to soft penalty kick v Livingston

United were dealt a blow early into the second period as Freeman – who had picked up an ankle knock in the first period – was forced to come off.

The hosts had chances to break the deadlock with Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards both coming close from corners.

Siegrist then parried Forrest’s 20 yard strike.

Sub Adrian Sporle forced a save out of Max Stryjek from 25 yards but United fell behind from the spot.

Ayo Obileye celebrates his penalty kick strike for Livingston at Dundee United

To be fair the decision to award the penalty was incredibly harsh.

Livingston sub Andrew Shinnie appeared to fall to the deck too easily in a challenge with Fuchs.

Obileye stepped up to send Siegrist the wrong way and put Livi ahead.

United struggled to break Livi down with Ilmari Niskanen coming closest as he fired wide late on.

Teams for Dundee United v Livingston

Dundee United: Siegrist; McMann, Freeman (Sporle 48), Edwards, Mulgrew, Glass (Meekison 87), Fuchs, Harkes, Niskanen, Clark (Appere 87), Pawlett. Subs not used: Carson; Hoti, Smith, Watson.

Livingston: Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Penrice, Holt, McMillan, Omeonga (Pittman 56), Forrest, Montano (Bailey 52), Anderson (Shinnie 63). Subs: Maley; Kelly, Longridge, Sibbald.

Referee – Gavin Duncan

