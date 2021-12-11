Dundee United 0 Livingston 1: United crash to damaging defeat after controversial penalty

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United crashed to another damaging defeat after Livingston claimed victory with a controversial penalty.

United made it just one win in eight as they dropped down to fifth with Ayo Obileye netting the spot-kick.

But the award was hotly-disputed as Andrew Shinnie fell easily under the challenge of Jeando Fuchs.

United suffered a late blow as returning midfielder Dylan Levitt suffered an injury in the warm-up.

Declan Glass was drafted into the side in the last minute after a pep talk with boss Tam Courts.

The first half was very much a non-event.

In fact, the biggest talking point came via ref Gavin Duncan on 17 minutes.

With Glass hauling back Alan Forrest, Duncan reached for his pocket only to discover he’d forgotten his cards.

Fourth official David Dickinson dug him out with a spare set and Glass DID go into the book.

With chances at a premium, Forrest came closest for the visitors as Cristian Montano robbed Fuchs before slipping in the winger.

Forrest curled a 20 yard effort inches wide of Benjamin Siegrist’s right post.

As the first half wore on, United began to get a foothold on the game with Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes both testing Max Stryjek.

Harkes then had appeals for a penalty waved away as he fell to the turf under the challenge of Cristian Montano.

Dundee United go behind to soft penalty kick v Livingston

HT | UNITED 0-0 LIVINGSTON United starting to up the tempo towards the interval but still finding no way through the Livi backline#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/sXLuHWdgKn — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 11, 2021

United were dealt a blow early into the second period as Freeman – who had picked up an ankle knock in the first period – was forced to come off.

The hosts had chances to break the deadlock with Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards both coming close from corners.

Siegrist then parried Forrest’s 20 yard strike.

Sub Adrian Sporle forced a save out of Max Stryjek from 25 yards but United fell behind from the spot.

To be fair the decision to award the penalty was incredibly harsh.

Livingston sub Andrew Shinnie appeared to fall to the deck too easily in a challenge with Fuchs.

Obileye stepped up to send Siegrist the wrong way and put Livi ahead.

United struggled to break Livi down with Ilmari Niskanen coming closest as he fired wide late on.

Teams for Dundee United v Livingston

Dundee United: Siegrist; McMann, Freeman (Sporle 48), Edwards, Mulgrew, Glass (Meekison 87), Fuchs, Harkes, Niskanen, Clark (Appere 87), Pawlett. Subs not used: Carson; Hoti, Smith, Watson.

Livingston: Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Penrice, Holt, McMillan, Omeonga (Pittman 56), Forrest, Montano (Bailey 52), Anderson (Shinnie 63). Subs: Maley; Kelly, Longridge, Sibbald.

Referee – Gavin Duncan