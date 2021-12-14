LEE WILKIE: Dundee United suffering from failure to replace Lawrence Shankland in the summer

An error occurred. Please try again.

It has become apparent over the last few games where Dundee United’s problem has been.

Not replacing Lawrence Shankland is making it a real struggle for the Tangerines to put points on the board right now.

Even while Shankland was still at the club, I thought they needed another option up top.

Marc McNulty has been there but he’s not really done enough in his time at the club.

And I always felt they needed a different kind of option, too.

Max Biamou has come in to try and provide that but we’ve barely seen anything of him.

Pure and simple, they have got to bring in another striker in January.

Six goals at home in nine matches tells you that.

Someone like Jon Daly

We’ve seen that you can’t continue to rely on a good defence and the hope you can sneak a goal at the other end.

It worked for them for a while at the start of the season but not so much lately.

To change their fortunes, you need different options but right now there aren’t many to choose from.

Yes, injuries are biting but not bringing in another striker in the summer has been a real problem.

I think back 10 years and someone like Jon Daly would be flying in this United team.

They are screaming out for a physical presence up front.

They had such a good start that the table still looks fine, not scoring goals, though, will have you heading one way.