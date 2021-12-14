LEE WILKIE: Dundee United suffering from failure to replace Lawrence Shankland in the summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United suffering from failure to replace Lawrence Shankland in the summer

By Lee Wilkie
December 14 2021, 8.30am
Columnist Lee Wilkie and former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.
Columnist Lee Wilkie and former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

It has become apparent over the last few games where Dundee United’s problem has been.

Not replacing Lawrence Shankland is making it a real struggle for the Tangerines to put points on the board right now.

Even while Shankland was still at the club, I thought they needed another option up top.

Marc McNulty has been there but he’s not really done enough in his time at the club.

And I always felt they needed a different kind of option, too.

Ayo Obileye celebrates his penalty for Livingston at Dundee United

Max Biamou has come in to try and provide that but we’ve barely seen anything of him.

Pure and simple, they have got to bring in another striker in January.

Six goals at home in nine matches tells you that.

Someone like Jon Daly

We’ve seen that you can’t continue to rely on a good defence and the hope you can sneak a goal at the other end.

It worked for them for a while at the start of the season but not so much lately.

To change their fortunes, you need different options but right now there aren’t many to choose from.

Yes, injuries are biting but not bringing in another striker in the summer has been a real problem.

I think back 10 years and someone like Jon Daly would be flying in this United team.

They are screaming out for a physical presence up front.

They had such a good start that the table still looks fine, not scoring goals, though, will have you heading one way.

 

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass on his relationship with Dundee United boss Tam Courts and Fir Park frustration