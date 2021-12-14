Declan Glass: We’re in the wrong job if we don’t believe Dundee United can beat Rangers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Declan Glass insists Dundee United are capable of upsetting champions Rangers for a second time on Saturday.

United travel to Ibrox this weekend keen to end a poor run of form that has seen them collect just one win from nine games.

Despite recent difficulties, they won against the Glasgow giants at Tannadice earlier in the season and Glass is adamant they can do it again.

“Of course there’s belief we can get a result,” said Glass.

“If you are a footballer and you go into games without belief then you are wasting your time.

“You are probably in the wrong job.

“You have to have that belief in yourself, your team-mates, manager, staff and the structure of the club.

“We have every belief that we can get a result.

“Every game in this league is tough. There are no easy games.

“No-one in this league will let you walk over them and it doesn’t get any easier when you are going to the league leaders in Rangers.

“But we beat them here last time and have nothing to fear.

“We will go there and try to stamp our authority on the game and come away with something.”

While Glass is in confident mood ahead of the trip to Glasgow, he accepts United haven’t lived up their early season form with recent results.

Glass turned in a man-of-the-match display against Livingston on Saturday but still ended up on a losing team.

“It’s disappointing when you talk about the statistics,” added Glass.

“One win in eight is not good.

“But the boys are still in a good place. The manager is in a good place too.

“We’ve had a bad run but we had a great start to the season.

“We haven’t been as consistent in this quarter as the last but there is still plenty to build on.”