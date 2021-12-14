Declan Glass: We’re in the wrong job if we don’t believe Dundee United can beat Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Declan Glass: We’re in the wrong job if we don’t believe Dundee United can beat Rangers

By Ewan Smith
December 14 2021, 6.00pm Updated: December 14 2021, 6.08pm
Declan Glass insists Dundee United can celebrate a momentous win at Rangers
Declan Glass insists Dundee United can celebrate a momentous win at Rangers

Declan Glass insists Dundee United are capable of upsetting champions Rangers for a second time on Saturday.

United travel to Ibrox this weekend keen to end a poor run of form that has seen them collect just one win from nine games.

Despite recent difficulties, they won against the Glasgow giants at Tannadice earlier in the season and Glass is adamant they can do it again.

“Of course there’s belief we can get a result,” said Glass.

“If you are a footballer and you go into games without belief then you are wasting your time.

“You are probably in the wrong job.

“You have to have that belief in yourself, your team-mates, manager, staff and the structure of the club.

“We have every belief that we can get a result.

“Every game in this league is tough. There are no easy games.

“No-one in this league will let you walk over them and it doesn’t get any easier when you are going to the league leaders in Rangers.

“But we beat them here last time and have nothing to fear.

“We will go there and try to stamp our authority on the game and come away with something.”

Declan Glass: Stats aren’t pretty but Dundee United are in good place

Declan Glass is determined to get Dundee United back on track

While Glass is in confident mood ahead of the trip to Glasgow, he accepts United haven’t lived up their early season form with recent results.

Glass turned in a man-of-the-match display against Livingston on Saturday but still ended up on a losing team.

“It’s disappointing when you talk about the statistics,” added Glass.

“One win in eight is not good.

“But the boys are still in a good place. The manager is in a good place too.

“We’ve had a bad run but we had a great start to the season.

“We haven’t been as consistent in this quarter as the last but there is still plenty to build on.”

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass on his relationship with Dundee United boss Tam Courts and Fir Park frustration