Andy Robertson opens up on why he didn’t want to leave Dundee United as Liverpool star shows off iconic kits

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has revealed he wanted to stay with Dundee United for longer than just one season.

On BT Sport’s ‘What I Wore’ programme, where footballers are shown special kits they have put on their backs over the course of their career, the Scotland captain spoke of his enduring love for the Tangerines.

When Hull City had a bid approaching £3 million accepted for him in the summer of 2014, Robertson’s initial plan was to stay at Tannadice.

He was still enjoying his football in the Scottish Premiership and felt there was more to achieve under Jackie McNamara.

A meteoric rise 🤩 Liverpool and Scotland left-back @andrewrobertso5 visits the #WhatIWore dressing room to take a look back at his one-of-a-kind career. Every football shirt means something… 🤝 Made with @classicshirts 👕 pic.twitter.com/Wp8YFOhpdR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 16, 2021

“I didn’t want to leave Dundee United,” said Robertson.

“I was only there for a year and when Hull came calling I thought it was too soon.

“I thought I was ready but I loved Dundee United.

“We had such a good young team then.

“We were all playing so well. We had a really good manager and good coaches.

“I look back on that year with such fond memories. I love my time and loved my football.”

Power of Steve Bruce’s persuasion

Even when Robertson was heading to England for signing talks, his heart wasn’t set on the switch.

Andy Robertson and Harry Maguire were unveiled by Hull City on the same day in 2014 😎 For a combined amount of £5.9m 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/vfWBbOMOll — GOAL (@goal) April 21, 2020

The 27-year-old, now a Premiership and Champions League winner, recalled: “I remember saying to my agent: ‘I’m just going to go down, I’m going to see the place but I’m not going to sign on the weekend’.

“If you see me in the picture when I signed, that’s why my hair is all over the gaff!

“I still look at that picture and hate it.

“It gets brought up a lot with me and Harry Maguire signing on the same day.

“I spoke to Steve Bruce (then Hull manager) on the phone for half an hour. He was like ‘you’re ready’.

“That gave me confidence to let’s go down and do it.”