Andy Robertson opens up on why he didn’t want to leave Dundee United as Liverpool star shows off iconic kits

By Eric Nicolson
December 16 2021, 2.19pm Updated: December 16 2021, 2.41pm
Andy Robertson wearing Dundee United colours for the last time in the 2014 Scottish Cup final.

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has revealed he wanted to stay with Dundee United for longer than just one season.

On BT Sport’s ‘What I Wore’ programme, where footballers are shown special kits they have put on their backs over the course of their career, the Scotland captain spoke of his enduring love for the Tangerines.

When Hull City had a bid approaching £3 million accepted for him in the summer of 2014, Robertson’s initial plan was to stay at Tannadice.

He was still enjoying his football in the Scottish Premiership and felt there was more to achieve under Jackie McNamara.

“I didn’t want to leave Dundee United,” said Robertson.

“I was only there for a year and when Hull came calling I thought it was too soon.

“I thought I was ready but I loved Dundee United.

“We had such a good young team then.

“We were all playing so well. We had a really good manager and good coaches.

“I look back on that year with such fond memories. I love my time and loved my football.”

Power of Steve Bruce’s persuasion

Even when Robertson was heading to England for signing talks, his heart wasn’t set on the switch.

The 27-year-old, now a Premiership and Champions League winner, recalled: “I remember saying to my agent: ‘I’m just going to go down, I’m going to see the place but I’m not going to sign on the weekend’.

“If you see me in the picture when I signed, that’s why my hair is all over the gaff!

“I still look at that picture and hate it.

“It gets brought up a lot with me and Harry Maguire signing on the same day.

“I spoke to Steve Bruce (then Hull manager) on the phone for half an hour. He was like ‘you’re ready’.

“That gave me confidence to let’s go down and do it.”

