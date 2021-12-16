Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United say Rangers clash WILL go ahead after Covid outbreak ‘contained’

By Ewan Smith
December 16 2021, 3.56pm Updated: December 16 2021, 5.46pm
Dundee United say a potential Covid-19 outbreak at Tannadice has been contained
Dundee United are confident their trip to Rangers WILL go ahead on Saturday – and believe their Covid outbreak is ‘contained.’

The Tannadice side will travel to Glasgow missing a number of players after positive cases of Covid were found within their playing squad.

But United believe they have sufficient available numbers to fulfil the Ibrox fixture.

United’s training plans were disrupted earlier this week after a player tested positive for Covid.

Dundee United are confident they will face Rangers on Saturday

The club insist that came after a staff member had a positive test last week.

United players went to Newcastle for a Christmas night out over the weekend.

But the club claim to have completed all track and trace information surrounding that trip.

And they are confident their numbers of Covid cases and close contacts are limited.

They expect to travel to Rangers on Saturday as they bid to avert a poor recent run of form that has seen them collect just one win from eight.

