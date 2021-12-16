Dundee United say Rangers clash WILL go ahead after Covid outbreak ‘contained’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United are confident their trip to Rangers WILL go ahead on Saturday – and believe their Covid outbreak is ‘contained.’

The Tannadice side will travel to Glasgow missing a number of players after positive cases of Covid were found within their playing squad.

But United believe they have sufficient available numbers to fulfil the Ibrox fixture.

United’s training plans were disrupted earlier this week after a player tested positive for Covid.

The club insist that came after a staff member had a positive test last week.

United players went to Newcastle for a Christmas night out over the weekend.

But the club claim to have completed all track and trace information surrounding that trip.

And they are confident their numbers of Covid cases and close contacts are limited.

They expect to travel to Rangers on Saturday as they bid to avert a poor recent run of form that has seen them collect just one win from eight.