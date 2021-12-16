Tam Courts claims ’15 or 20 other clubs’ were in Newcastle on same weekend as Dundee United Christmas party

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts claims ’15 or 20′ other clubs enjoyed Christmas parties in Newcastle on the same weekend as Dundee United.

United boss Courts defended his club’s decision to sanction the night out while preparing to take a Covid-hit squad to face Rangers on Saturday.

The Tangerines’ training plans were disrupted this week after positive Covid cases were detected within in the playing squad.

But the Tannadice side have drawn NO link between that and the Newcastle trip.

They are also confident all ‘track and trace’ information is complete – and Courts insists he is comfortable with the decision to allow his players to head south.

🟠| Thomas Courts says Dundee United took steps to mitigate risk for their players who went on a Christmas night out in Newcastle👇 pic.twitter.com/bh8WSrGSbX — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 16, 2021

Courts said: “I am really comfortable with it.

“When you take these decisions as a football club – and I think there were another 15 or 20 football clubs there the same weekend – then you always think ahead to the worst case scenario.

“We offered the players club transport to go down and minimise the mingling on public transport.

“We also knew the itinerary of the players.

“To be honest with you, players are way more boring than they used to be.

“You used to have players going out for two days on end and into nightclubs.

“The reports I’m getting coming back are that they were in their beds watching the Formula One.

“So I don’t think players are made of what they used to be back in the day.”

Tam Courts happy with squad for Rangers clash insisting Covid process ‘concluded’

Courts will take a depleted squad with him to Ibrox for the Rangers clash.

But the United boss refused to disclose the exact number of players impacted by Covid restrictions.

“Through the medical staff that process (track and trace) has already been concluded,” added Courts.

“For anyone that has tested positive the paperwork has been completed.

“The players available to us now are going to be available for the weekend.

“I am quite happy with the players available to choose from.

“I was brought into this job to give opportunities to young and senior players alike.

“As long as we have 11 Dundee United players available – and we have WAY more than that – then it’s OK.

“It started last week with a staff member having a positive case.

“From there we went through the appropriate protocols and internal governance. We have managed to contain it.

“There have been a couple of separate incidents this week.

“But, thankfully, we have been able to adapt training and minimise disruption.

“We still feel content with the players who are available to us.

“It’s an exciting proposition going Ibrox at the weekend.”