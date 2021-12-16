Tam Courts claims ’15 or 20 other clubs’ were in Newcastle on same weekend as Dundee United Christmas party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Tam Courts claims ’15 or 20 other clubs’ were in Newcastle on same weekend as Dundee United Christmas party

By Ewan Smith
December 16 2021, 10.27pm
Thomas Courts claims Dundee United weren't the only club enjoying a Newcastle night out last weekend
Thomas Courts claims Dundee United weren't the only club enjoying a Newcastle night out last weekend

Tam Courts claims ’15 or 20′ other clubs enjoyed Christmas parties in Newcastle on the same weekend as Dundee United.

United boss Courts defended his club’s decision to sanction the night out while preparing to take a Covid-hit squad to face Rangers on Saturday.

The Tangerines’ training plans were disrupted this week after positive Covid cases were detected within in the playing squad.

But the Tannadice side have drawn NO link between that and the Newcastle trip.

They are also confident all ‘track and trace’ information is complete – and Courts insists he is comfortable with the decision to allow his players to head south.

Courts said: “I am really comfortable with it.

“When you take these decisions as a football club – and I think there were another 15 or 20 football clubs there the same weekend – then you always think ahead to the worst case scenario.

“We offered the players club transport to go down and minimise the mingling on public transport.

“We also knew the itinerary of the players.

“To be honest with you, players are way more boring than they used to be.

“You used to have players going out for two days on end and into nightclubs.

“The reports I’m getting coming back are that they were in their beds watching the Formula One. 

“So I don’t think players are made of what they used to be back in the day.”

Tam Courts happy with squad for Rangers clash insisting Covid process ‘concluded’

Dundee United manager Tam Courts
Dundee United boss Tam Courts is confident his Dundee United side can challenge Rangers after their Covid scare

Courts will take a depleted squad with him to Ibrox for the Rangers clash.

But the United boss refused to disclose the exact number of players impacted by Covid restrictions.

“Through the medical staff that process (track and trace) has already been concluded,” added Courts.

“For anyone that has tested positive the paperwork has been completed.

“The players available to us now are going to be available for the weekend.

“I am quite happy with the players available to choose from.

“I was brought into this job to give opportunities to young and senior players alike.

Dundee United will be facing Rangers with a depleted squad

“As long as we have 11 Dundee United players available – and we have WAY more than that – then it’s OK.

“It started last week with a staff member having a positive case.

“From there we went through the appropriate protocols and internal governance. We have managed to contain it.

“There have been a couple of separate incidents this week.

“But, thankfully, we have been able to adapt training and minimise disruption.

“We still feel content with the players who are available to us.

“It’s an exciting proposition going Ibrox at the weekend.”

Dundee United say Rangers clash WILL go ahead after Covid outbreak ‘contained’

 

 