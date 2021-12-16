Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts defends Dundee United Christmas party in Newcastle as Covid-hit squad prepares for Rangers clash

By Ewan Smith
December 16 2021, 5.43pm Updated: December 16 2021, 5.48pm
Dundee United boss Tam Courts has defended his club’s decision to sanction a Christmas night out in Newcastle.

United will take a depleted squad to Rangers on Saturday after positive Covid cases were detected in their squad.

But the Tannadice club insist the outbreak is ‘contained’ and not necessarily directly linked to the Newcastle trip.

And Courts says United took ‘all necessary precautions’ before the trip went ahead.

“Every single decision you take within a football club now, almost has to have an element of crisis management in it,” Courts told Sky Sports.

“We are already in that mindset. Within that mindset, there are mitigating circumstances like ‘Do we allow them to go?’

“Yes or no? We allowed them to go.

“We then provided transport to minimise them travelling on public transport.

“The itinerary of the players was known. We knew where they were going.

“This is a flippant remark but is actually true: players aren’t the beer monsters of 20 years ago.

“I know as a manager I’m not going to get all the reports of what the players were up to.

“But I certainly know that there was a congregation watching the Formula One.

“I was actually partly disappointed to hear that was as much of the shenanigans they were up to.

“I can understand from a moral and ethical perspective when these questions are asked.

“But on the same token, from a personal perspective I was at a Christmas market on Sunday mingling with hundreds of people.

“I actually saw three of our players there with their wives and their girlfriends there.

“These cases can come in Newcastle, they can come in Edinburgh.

“We also had that positive case within a staff member last week so potentially there are different ways this virus can be transmitted.

“But we are quite content we put in enough mitigations to allow the players to be protected but still have a bit of down time which they don’t get a lot of.”

Dundee United say Rangers clash WILL go ahead after Covid outbreak ‘contained’

