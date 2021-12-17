Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts: Don’t lock fans out of game again

By Ewan Smith
December 17 2021, 10.30am Updated: December 17 2021, 10.41am
Dundee United have enjoyed celebrating with their fans again
Tam Courts is desperate to avoid a return to closed doors football as Covid begins to take a grip on the country again.

Football fans spent 15 months sidelined from stadia after the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the globe in early 2020.

The UK is again on a heightened state of alert following the discovery of the new Omicron variant, provoking renewed restrictions.

That has prompted fears that major events, including football, could see their supporter capacity slashed.

But with queues forming outside Tannadice with supporters to snap up Dundee derby tickets, Courts hopes to have the fans by his side in the New Year.

He said: “I don’t want to use my status as a Scottish Premiership manager to look at anything but a positive time of the year where fans love their football over the festive period.

“We certainly love it because there are some really important games coming up.

“We want fans in the stadium, football back and teams competing for three points on a Saturday.

“It’s important to understand how important football is for the fabric of society.

“We are loving playing in front of our home fans and we are looking forward to going to play in front of 50,000 at the weekend.

“I really don’t want anything to overshadow that. We want football to bring normality to society and we want full stadiums.

“Football is a tribal thing.

“Even simple things like when I was walking to the Rangers game (in midweek) I picked up on.

Dundee United fans have been turning out in their numbers to back Tam Courts and his side

“I saw dads walking to the games with their sons and daughters and families congregating.

“I am normally in a stadium at 3pm and so you forget what it feels like in terms of the energy and the excitement.

“That build-up towards the game is enormous for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Courts will take a Covid-hit squad to Rangers on Saturday.

United could be without several key players as they bid to avert a run of three successive defeats.

But Courts can draw inspiration from United’s last trip to Glasgow – where they drew 1-1 with Celtic in September.

“In Glasgow you have to be brave and fearless,” added Courts.

“You have to be aware the opposition is high quality and will have more of the ball.

“But we showed at Celtic Park we can go toe-to-toe. When we are brave and fearless, we can be a force for anyone.

“That has to be the benchmark, an example of what we have to be when we go to these venues.

“They are proper theatres and exciting places to go and play football.”

