Declan Glass lauds ‘unbelievable’ teenager as Dundee United ace declares: ‘Some of them haven’t played in front of 500, never mind 50,000!’

Declan Glass reckons most onlookers expected a Rangers rollover when they saw the Dundee United team-sheet on Saturday.

However, the Tannadice midfielder is adamant United’s young guns had no fear against the reigning champions.

Glass, still only 21 years of age, found himself in the unusual situation of being older than FOUR of his teammates in the starting line-up at Ibrox — joking that some of the teenagers hadn’t even played in front of 500 fans, let alone 50,000.

Nevertheless, Craig Moore (16), Chris Mochrie (18), Darren Watson (18) and Archie Meekison (19) were not fazed in the slightest as the visitors succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

“I think everyone feared the worst for us,” acknowledged Glass. “The only ones who didn’t fear the worst were us.

“We had hope and belief. If you are going into games without belief, you would be as well not playing.

“We have all been brought up with no fear at United and that is how I feel. It is 11 vs 11 on a grass pitch. Nothing should faze you.

“To have so many academy graduates on the pitch is a credit to the club.

“Rangers are last year’s league champions and this year’s league leaders. To go toe-to-toe with them with kids speaks volumes for everyone at this club, especially at Ibrox.

“Some of these kids haven’t played in front of 500, let alone 50,000!”

On his own role as a comparative ‘experienced head’ in the side, Glass laughed: “Well that isn’t something I have experienced too often! But I am extremely proud of all the ‘young ones’ in there.”

Introducing: Craig Moore

At the age of 16 years and 88 days, the performance of midfielder Moore deserves to be spotlighted.

He was tenacious, confident and accurate in possession prior to his afternoon being prematurely ended due to a calf knock.

And Glass was blown away by the Scotland under-17 international’s debut display.

“Craig was unbelievable,” lauded Glass. “We were talking before the game about how I made my debut at Dumbarton in the Championship — I got one minute at the end and never even touched the ball.

“We were 3-0 up at Dumbarton and I was still bricking it!

“So for Craig to come here in front of 50,000 and make his debut at Ibrox is remarkable.

“When I was coming back from my injury, I saw a bit of him training and he was always one of the stand-outs.

“It’s great to see him here with the first-team and hopefully his injury is not too serious.”

James Tavernier broke the deadlock deep into the second half, slotting home a spot-kick following a Scott McMann handball.

Despite Watson striking the cross-bar in the dying embers, Tavernier’s effort settled the contest.

“It’s just one of those things — it’s just unfortunate,” added Glass. “If the ball hit his hand, it’s hit his hand. Scotty will be fine. We’ll pick him up and move onto Hibs next week.”