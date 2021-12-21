EXCLUSIVE: Darren Watson does tearful mum proud as Dundee United starlet laps up ‘fantastic’ Ryan Kent battle in Rangers showdown

An error occurred. Please try again.

Darren Watson reckons he learned more in 95 breathless minutes against Rangers than during his entire Dundee United development.

The 18-year-old made his first ever Premiership start for United on Saturday as Tam Courts’ depleted side battled to a galling, gutsy 1-0 defeat at Ibrox.

Watson, playing in an unfamiliar right wing-back role, had arguably the toughest task of any rookie in Tangerine, charged with shackling Gers wide-man Ryan Kent.

However, he stuck to his guns manfully and ensured the former Liverpool kid enjoyed scarce joy down the flank.

Although he has climbed from the bench against the likes of Celtic and Hearts, this was a true baptism of fire for United academy product — and one he believes will be priceless for his progress.

“Going up against someone like Ryan Kent is a totally different experience and challenge — but a fantastic one,” Watson told Courier Sport.

“It’s a taste of what it’s like to go up against quality players, and that’s the level we all want to reach. It shows you what it takes to get to the top.

“It was a tough afternoon but I’d say I learned more on Saturday than I did through the whole of my development. I’m going to come out the other end a better player.”

He added: “We were all proud of the performance and how we stuck together in difficult circumstances. It just goes to show where hard work can take you.

“All the young lads were brilliant — and the senior players need a lot of credit for helping us all along.”

Calming influence

Indeed, Watson opened up on the nurturing, calming influence provided by the likes of Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards and Nicky Clark prior to kick-off.

United started with FIVE academy graduates, with Watson, Craig Moore, Chris Mochrie, Declan Glass and Archie Meekison all in action.

“The senior players were going around the younger lads in the dressing room and just calming us down,” revealed Watson.

“Most of us usually come off the bench in matches so it was a different challenge; starting at Ibrox is unbelievable.

“They were just making sure we were relaxed and focused on the task ahead.

Seven academy graduates involved in today’s clash with Rangers at Ibrox, including 16-year-old Craig Moore who made his @dundeeunitedfc debut and Darren Watson who earned his first start 👏🏻 🦁 𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙚 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙬𝙖𝙮 pic.twitter.com/X9XHTqooAf — Our Academy (@DUFCAcademy) December 18, 2021

“On the pitch, they make your job 10 times easier — constantly talking and, even at moments like set-pieces, it’s really important to have that guidance and support. I can’t speak highly enough of the senior pros we have.”

Fate

Briefly on the books of Dunfermline, Watson earned a place at the Scottish FA’s performance school at St John’s High School and swiftly caught the eye of Tannadice scouts.

The Friday before facing Rangers marked EXACTLY six years since Watson joined United’s academy.

“I was having a wee laugh about that — there’s maybe a bit of fate there,” continued Watson. “My mum, dad and I were looking back at old photos, and how chubby my cheeks were back then!

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment. You have highs and lows, but Saturday was the highest moment and I’m determined to push on from there.”

It was a similarly magic moment for Watson’s parents, Darren Sr and Amanda, as they watched their son strut his stuff at the home of the champions.

“They were both at the game,” smiled Watson. “I was actually telling my mum not to tear up — she can sometimes get quite emotional when it comes to my football!

“I hope I made them proud.”

Of that, there can be no doubt.