Dundee v Dundee United blow for fans as Covid rules hit derby attendance

By Ewan Smith
December 21 2021, 2.39pm Updated: December 21 2021, 5.02pm
Dundee's Paul McGowan and Dundee United's Ian Harkes battle for possession the last Dundee derby
The New Year Dundee derby will go ahead “effectively spectator-free” after the Scottish Government imposed new restrictions on crowds at major events.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a three-week cap on football crowd numbers from Boxing Day as part of a bid to control the Omicron outbreak.

A maximum of 500 attendees will be allowed at outdoor events from December 26.

One metre physical distancing will also be implemented at all outdoor events during that period in a major blow to the sport.

United will face their first reduced crowd in just five days when they welcome Hibernian to Tannadice.

Restrictions will also be in place for the visit of St Mirren and, crucially, their trip to Dens Park to face Dundee on January 2nd.

United sold out their entire 4,000 allocation for Dens earlier this week.

Dundee were also close to selling out their home end with around 600 tickets left when the decision was made.

That will leave Dark Blues with a logistical nightmare over providing refunds for the game.

First Minister’s announcement

Announcing the new measures, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “For outdoor events, (the limit will be) 500 seated or standing.

“Physical distancing will be required at events that go ahead within these limits.

“This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three-week period; a situation similar to that in Wales from Boxing Day.”

Other clubs hampered

The new restrictions will also hamper other clubs in Courier county.

St Johnstone’s bumper Boxing Day clash with Celtic will be played in front of 500 fans.

And the Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline will operate at the new limit.

Championship leaders Arbroath, who have recorded record season-ticket sales of almost 1100 seats will now only be able to welcome half that amount.

Dundee United sell out Dens Park derby ticket allocation

