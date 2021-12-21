Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United ask fans for patience as club ‘pursues further details’ over new Covid attendance rules

By Scott Lorimer
December 21 2021, 5.22pm
Tannadice Park
Tannadice Park

Dundee United are urging supporters to remain patient despite uncertainty cast over Scottish football due to new Covid guidance.

Regulations announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today means that a maximum of 500 people will be able to attend an outdoor sporting event.

Social distancing will also have to be reintroduced with one metre distances to be maintained at games.

The new ruling comes into force on Boxing Day for three weeks as part of a bid to control the Omicron outbreak.

Club ‘reviewing’ announcement

United are due to welcome Hibs on December 26 and then Hamilton three days later before making the short trip to Dens for the Dundee derby.

Thousands of fans hold tickets for each event and the Tannadice side now face an administrative nightmare.

A statement from the club read: “Dundee United FC are currently reviewing the Scottish Government announcement that football will be played with reduced capacity for an initial period of three weeks starting on December 26.

“The club is awaiting guidance from the SPFL and other key stakeholders regarding fixtures during the above period and will inform supporters via our club communication channels when we have further information.

“We fully appreciate the desire for information following today’s announcement but we ask our supporters, partners and customers to remain patient while we pursue these further details.”

