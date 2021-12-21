Dundee United ask fans for patience as club ‘pursues further details’ over new Covid attendance rules

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United are urging supporters to remain patient despite uncertainty cast over Scottish football due to new Covid guidance.

Regulations announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today means that a maximum of 500 people will be able to attend an outdoor sporting event.

Social distancing will also have to be reintroduced with one metre distances to be maintained at games.

The new ruling comes into force on Boxing Day for three weeks as part of a bid to control the Omicron outbreak.

Club ‘reviewing’ announcement

United are due to welcome Hibs on December 26 and then Hamilton three days later before making the short trip to Dens for the Dundee derby.

Thousands of fans hold tickets for each event and the Tannadice side now face an administrative nightmare.

A statement from the club read: “Dundee United FC are currently reviewing the Scottish Government announcement that football will be played with reduced capacity for an initial period of three weeks starting on December 26.

“The club is awaiting guidance from the SPFL and other key stakeholders regarding fixtures during the above period and will inform supporters via our club communication channels when we have further information.

“We fully appreciate the desire for information following today’s announcement but we ask our supporters, partners and customers to remain patient while we pursue these further details.”