New Dundee v Dundee United date revealed as SPFL confirms early winter shutdown – but St Johnstone v Celtic among games that WILL go ahead on Boxing Day

By Alan Temple
December 22 2021, 7.57pm Updated: December 22 2021, 8.01pm
The first derby of the season was played in a raucous atmosphere
The upcoming Dundee derby has been rearranged after Premiership clubs agreed to bring forward the winter break.

However, St Johnstone WILL host Celtic at McDiarmid Park after the SPFL confirmed that the full Boxing Day card of fixtures are to go ahead.

That televised visit of the Hoops will be limited to 500 spectators, as will Dundee United’s home match against Hibernian. Dundee travel to Aberdeen.

A shut-down will come into effect immediately after those games, lasting until January 17.

Top-flight action resumes with Celtic welcoming Hibs to Parkhead.

Dundee United’s games against St Mirren and Dundee, the Dee’s encounter with Livingston, and St Johnstone’s outings against Hearts and Livi have all been postponed.

It is hoped that the contentious restrictions imposed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron variant will have been lifted by that point.

FM Nicola Sturgeon announced a 500 spectator limit this week

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We have had intense and positive discussions with all cinch SPFL clubs over the past 24 hours, since the announcement by the Scottish Government of a three-week period of restrictions on fans attending matches.

“We have advised our clubs that any postponements increase the risk of further disruption to an already highly congested fixture calendar. There are mixed views amongst cinch Premiership clubs about what to do for the best.

“However, a majority favour the postponement of fixtures to give a chance for games scheduled to be played over the festive period to be played in front of fans, once the three-week period of restrictions comes to an end.

“The SPFL Board has agreed to postpone the 29 December and New Year cinch Premiership fixture cards.”

Rearranged dates revealed

Neil Doncaster has spoken out

The dates of the rearranged games have already been agreed and are as follows:

January 18: Dundee United v St Mirren; Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone; Livingston v Dundee.

February 1: Dundee v Dundee United; Livingston v St Johnstone.

Doncaster continued: “We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sky Sports and Police Scotland for their flexibility in accommodating these changes and to all cinch SPFL clubs for their clear, positive and constructive feedback as we work together to get through the challenges posed by Covid-19.”

Courier Sport confirmed earlier on Wednesday that the Championship, League 1 and League 2 had all agreed to carry on their campaigns without interruption. 

Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs opt to keep playing despite 500 fan limit

